Here’s what we know: Social media is a powerful tool to reach new clients and grow your business. But a question I’m asked all the time is, “WHAT kind of content should I be posting?” I get it. It can be “outside the comfort zone” for most. You’re an agent, not an actor, right?

The truth is you don’t have to be an actor, and your videos don’t have to be “Scorsese (or insert your favorite director’s name)-approved.”

People don’t really need all the glitz and polish. What they are more interested in is relatability, personality and authenticity. Just be yourself and speak from the heart. With practice, those videos will get easier.

Let’s look at 17 social media video ideas to get you started:

Introduce yourself. A quick video introduction is an excellent way for potential clients to get to know you and see what you’re all about. Show off your neighborhood knowledge . Do you specialize in a certain area? Give people a tour of the neighborhood and highlight all the reasons why it’s a great place to live. Share your listings. Of course, you want to promote your properties! A video is a perfect way to show off all the features of a listing in an engaging manner. Teach people about the homebuying process. A lot goes into buying a home, and many people don’t know where to start. Help them out by breaking the process down into manageable steps. Teach people about the homeselling process. Same thing here — you can explain how hiring an agent can help get them more for their home than they can get on their own, how you can help them steer clear of legal issues, and negotiate on their behalf! Talk about the 4 things to look for in a mortgage professional. If you’ve got a lender you partner with regularly, you can even do a video together. Mythbust! Do two separate videos — one on three homebuying myths and one on homeselling myths. Get inquisitive. Talk about three questions every seller should ask a real estate professional before hiring. Spotlight area businesses. Do a quick interview with local entrepreneurs, business pros or restaurant owners to help spotlight their businesses. Market change update. Share three things that people should know about how market change affects their sales or buying power. Talk stats. Spotlight what is happening in your local area, such as days on the market, price changes, interest rates, etc. Curb appeal tips. Share three great ways to make a home shine even from the street! Staging tips. Pair with an area stager to share the top five staging tips for getting the biggest home return on investment. Highlight past successes. Have you helped someone achieve their real estate goals? Share their story and let others know what you’re capable of. Get personal. People want to do business with real people, not faceless corporations. So, give them a peek into your life outside of work. Answer frequently asked questions. Have people been asking you the same questions over and over again? Address them head-on in a video so everyone can benefit from the answer. Thank your clients and followers. A quick thank-you video goes a long way in making people feel appreciated. You could even do this regularly to show off your latest five-star review!

These are just some ideas to get you started — but really, the sky’s the limit when it comes to creating social media videos as a real estate agent. The most important thing is to be creative, have fun and be yourself.

Your personality is what will make you stand out from the competition, so let it shine through in your videos. Don’t worry about perfection. In fact, casual and impromptu can feel way more enticing to people than rehearsed and staged.

Lastly, one of the most important things you can do with video content is to be consistent. If you’re going to start posting videos, don’t make it a one-off thing. Try to have them once a week, twice a month, even once a month. You can even record a bunch in one day or over the course of a weekend; that way, you have them ready to post ahead of time.