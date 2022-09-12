The Altman Brothers, Santiago Arana, Aaron Kirman, Chris Cortazzo, Sally Forster Jones, Joyce Rey and more are featured in this year’s list of standout agents from “The Hollywood Reporter.”

The luxury real estate market hasn’t been all smooth sailing thus far in 2022.

After a stellar 2021, buyers are adjusting to a new landscape, which includes increasing interest rates, low inventory, an uncertain global economy and softening prices in some areas.

Those factors are all relevant in Los Angeles, which some of the best of the best in the industry call home. Despite those challenges, luxury agents in the elite market are finding ways to succeed and provide value for their clients. Overall, they’re not too concerned about closing the year out strong.

“It will take some time for buyers to acclimate to the interest rate increases; it’s all cyclical,” Justin Paul Huchel of Hilton & Hyland told The Hollywood Reporter for its report released this week on the 30 top real estate agents working in Hollywood today.

The median sale price in Beverly Hills is $3.8 million, according to Redfin. One of the agents who made The Hollywood Reporter’s top 30 agents list said that most of the market’s top agents will likely bring in between $5 million to $10 million over the course of the year.

This year’s list of top agents includes several names familiar to Inman readers because several are Inman contributors and because of their accomplishments in the industry. The Altman Brothers, Santiago Arana, Aaron Kirman, Chris Cortazzo, Sally Forster Jones, Joyce Rey and more are featured in this year’s list of standout agents. Sales volume, multiple listing service-listed sales to Hollywood clients and media visibility all factored into The Hollywood Reporter’s selections.

Agents, such as The Altman Brothers, Branden and Rayni Williams and Chris Cortazzo, have brought in more than $1 billion in the last year, solidifying their top-tier status in the industry. Many have also represented well-known high-net-worth clients like actors, professional athletes and film studio executives.

This list also proves that agents don’t have to start their careers off in real estate to be successful — Rochelle Atlas Maize spent an entire career as a wealth advisor before taking up real estate as a hobby and then turning it into a second career. Likewise, Jonah Wilson was a tour manager in the music industry before transitioning into real estate.

Take a look at the full lineup below, arranged in alphabetical order.

The Altman Brothers, Douglas Elliman

Santiago Arana, The Agency

Rochelle Atlas Maize, Nourmand & Associates

Fred Bernstein, Westside Estate Agency

Blair Chang, The Agency

Ikem Chukumerije, The Ikem Company

Chris Cortazzo, Compass

Drew Fenton, Hilton & Hyland

Sally Forster Jones, Compass

Tomer Fridman, Compass

Carl Gambino, Compass

Neyshia Go, Sotheby’s International Realty

James Harris and David Parnes, The Agency

Juliette Hohnen, Douglas Elliman

Justin Paul Huchel, Hilton & Hyland

Aaron Kirman, Compass

Brett Lawyer, Hilton & Hyland

Anthony Marguleas, Amalfi Estates

Linda May, Hilton & Hyland

Jade Mills, Coldwell Banker

Jason Oppenheim, The Oppenheim Group

Kurt Rappaport, Westside Estate Agency

Joyce Rey, Coldwell Banker

Angel Salvador, The Beverly Hills Estates

The Shevin Team, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

Smith & Berg Partners, Compass

Tracy Tutor, Douglas Elliman

The Umansky Team, The Agency

Branden and Rayni Williams, The Beverly Hills Estates

Jonah Wilson, Hilton & Hyland

