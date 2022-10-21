Tony Kueh, a former Microsoft manager and 23-year tech veteran, will work alongside COO Melissa McSherry as he oversees the execution of Anywhere’s overall product strategy.

Anywhere has tapped former Microsoft executive Tony Kueh to become its first-ever chief product officer, according to an announcement on Thursday. Kueh will spearhead the company’s product strategy, innovation roadmap, and technology investments.

Tony Kueh

“Tony Kueh joined Anywhere in September 2022 as the company’s first chief product officer and is responsible for the definition and execution of the company’s overall product strategy,” an Anywhere spokesperson said.

“Kueh has a long history of successfully incubating and rapidly growing innovative technology businesses in a broad spectrum of areas including mobile, semiconductors, enterprise/SaaS, and AI/ML while leading cross-functional teams including product management, marketing, strategy, and engineering,” they added.

The Duke University graduate started his tech career 23 years ago as a senior group manager for Microsoft, where he led the company’s mobile messaging and software solutions. From there, he went on to fulfill executive positions at tech companies Qualcomm, Palm, SAP, PasswordBox, NeuStar, MobileRQ and VMware, where he served as the VP of Products until June 2022.

Kueh founded a company, BluText, in 2015 and has been an advisor for several startups.

“The real estate industry is ripe for transformation,” he said in a statement. “By blending modern design with the latest in tech across mobile, cloud, and [artitifical intelligence and machine learning], we will be able to deliver delightful, intelligent, and streamlined digital experiences for consumers, agents, and ecosystem partners.”

“I’m very excited to lead at Anywhere and look forward to working across the enterprise, network of affiliated owners and franchisees, and the broader ecosystem to build transformative digital products,” he added.

Kueh will likely work side-by-side with COO Melissa McSherry, which Anywhere hired in February. McSherry, who most recently worked for Visa, is in charge of the company’s product, technology, enterprise marketing and customer experience initiatives.

McSherry and Kueh’s hiring seems to fall in line with Realogy’s 2022 growth strategy Schneider shared with Inman last December. The CEO said he planned to take a “collaborative approach” to the franchisor’s digital strategy, which includes investments in iBuying and power buying, mortgage and title, bespoke luxury solutions and forging partnerships with third-party tech companies.

“The transaction has to get simplified for the end customer [and] that includes helping the agent make it simpler. That’s where the integration of things like title and mortgage comes in,” he said. “Every model has got to go more digital, and no matter what your value proposition is, you’ve got to deliver more of it digitally.”

Email Marian McPherson

Realogy
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×