Nantucket’s Carl Lindvall has joined the Holly Parker Team at Douglas Elliman, the brokerage announced on Tuesday.

Lindvall joins the team from Great Point Properties Christie’s International Real Estate where he spent almost 15 years assisting buyers, sellers and renters of luxury properties in Nantucket. In 2021, Lindvall closed more than $30 million in sales volume, as well as an additional $12 million in construction contracts.

“Our team is committed to serving the markets our clients wish to live in, and talented local agents like Carl are essential to building out our team and network across the country,” Holly Parker, founder of the Holly Parker Team, said in a statement. “We are ecstatic to have him on board.”

The Holly Parker Team has agents who operate in Nantucket, New York and South Florida. In Nantucket, Lindvall will be working closely with the team’s Michael Passaro, who splits his time between the team’s locations.

“We are proud to welcome Carl to The Holly Parker Team,” Passaro said in a statement. “As a native to the island, Carl is not only well-versed in the fast pace of the market and continuously delivering results for his clients, but he is also experienced with new development and the lifespan of a property.”

Having grown up in Nantucket, Lindvall is intimately acquainted with the market and its various neighborhoods. He was also raised by a real estate agent mother on the island, so the region’s real estate landscape was ingrained in his upbringing. In addition to his work as an agent, Lindvall was also recently named to the board of Nantucket’s Chamber of Commerce.

“I am thrilled to align myself with The Holly Parker team and grow my business with Douglas Elliman,” Lindvall said in a statement. “As one of the top brokerages in the country, Douglas Elliman has the power to take my business to the next level. I look forward to providing greater reach and services to my clients on Nantucket.”

“After successfully opening brick-and-mortar on the island, we are excited to welcome Carl to the Elliman community and know he will make a great impact on our business,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “As someone deeply rooted in the area with a standout track record of sales at all price points, Carl is the perfect addition to our Nantucket roster.”

