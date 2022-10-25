The 11-person team closed $62 million in 2021, becoming the No. 11 large team in New York state based on transaction sides and the No. 33 large team in the state based on sales volume.

Inman Connect New York delivers the perfect blend of outside-the-box thinkers, cutting-edge leaders, and hard-working, successful agents. Join us Jan. 24-26 for crucial content, education, and networking opportunities to help you thrive in today’s changing market. Register here. 

A top producing team in the Hudson Valley has moved over to Compass from Berkshire Hathaway, the brokerage announced last week.

Michael Kahns

The team formerly known as The Home Team is now Team Banx at Compass, led by Michael Kahns. Its specializations include residential, commercial, investment and rental properties across the Hudson Valley.

“I believe that Compass and Team Banx have a grounded alignment in our core values,” Kahn said in a statement. “We are both forward-thinking and creative, we put people first, we hold ourselves to very high professional standards, and we both believe in an industry where technology bolster’s the agent — ultimately elevating our client’s real estate experience.”

The 11-person team closed $62 million across 185 residential transaction sides in 2021, becoming the No. 11 large team in New York state based on transaction sides and the No. 33 large team in the state based on sales volume, according to RealTrends’ America’s Best rankings. The team also clinched a record sale for the town of East Fishkill last year, an 1890s-era stone masonry estate located on 12 acres that sold for $1.85 million.

Team Banx will be based out of a new office Compass is opening in Wappingers Falls, New York, in November of this year, and will be the only team based out of the company’s office.

Compass’ expansion in the region comes in advance of third-quarter earnings, which will be released in November. The brokerage has long struggled with profitability and made two separate announcements of layoffs in the last year. Even so, the company became the largest residential brokerage in the U.S. by sales volume in 2021.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Compass | luxury | teams
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×