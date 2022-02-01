A new retreat in upstate New York is hoping to attract city dwellers to its village of Scandinavian-inspired pre-fab tiny homes.

Hurley House, which is set to open this spring in the Hudson Valley at the site of the now shuttered Twin Lakes resort, features a crop of compact, pre-fab tiny homes envisioned by the design firm Moliving, offering a the privacy and comfort of a luxury hotel room but with more access to nature, just two hours from New York City.

“The traditional hotel development model has proven its success for generations,” Moliving CEO Jordan Bem said in a statement. “Now, lifestyle habits and travel behaviors have greatly shifted. We are spearheading the change with our mobile units and proprietary technology to continue to adapt. Moliving is accommodating by design, its flexibility feeds the desire to roam freely helping the industry to embrace the nomadic, adventure seeking traveler of today who still wants all the benefits of the traditional five-star accommodation.”

Hurley House is the first property the design firm has worked on. The company says its easily constructed compact tiny homes offer an adaptable model for hoteliers and landowners to quickly and affordably build rental properties. The company said in a news release it aims to ‘democratize’ the hotel industry by allowing landowners to use their property for vacation rentals.

The units are 45 feet long and contain approximately 400 square feet of indoor space along with a 120 square foot outdoor space. The interiors are outfitted with woodsy tones, and floor to ceiling windows along with a bathroom skylight to let in natural sunlight.

With Hurley House set to debut in Spring 2022, Moliving is currently seeking opportunities in other markets including Joshua Tree California, Lake Tahoe Nevada, Sonoma California, and Vail, Colorado, according to the company.

