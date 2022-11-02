Bryan Tunney will serve as executive vice president and managing director of sales in Greenwich and help support and manage the office’s roughly 30 agents.

Bryan Tunney, the current president of the Greenwich Association of Realtors, has joined Brown Harris Stevens (BHS) as executive vice president and managing director of sales in Greenwich, the brokerage has informed Inman.

Tunney is a nearly two-decade vet of the industry and has earned a number of accolades throughout his career in addition to being named the Greenwich Association of Realtors president. At BHS, Tunney will work with the Greenwich office’s managing director of sales, Joann P. Erb, to support and manage the office’s roughly 30 agents.

“Our powerhouse team in Connecticut has had yet another win with the addition of Bryan Tunney, whose tremendous industry knowledge and deep connections within our community will be phenomenal tools for our Greenwich agents,” Christopher Halstead, BHS’s executive sales director in Connecticut, said in a statement. “We are excited for Bryan to share his unique experience with our growing team.”

Tunney started his real estate career in 2004 with the firm Cleveland Duble and Arnold. The firm was acquired by Sotheby’s International Realty in 2011 and Tunney remained there after the acquisition until he joined BHS last month. In 2017, Tunney was recognized by The Real Deal as one of Greenwich’s top producers and was named one of the Best Real Estate Agents in America in 2022 by RealTrends.

In 2017, Tunney was honored by the Greenwich Association of Realtors as Realtor of the Year. In addition to serving as the association’s current president, he is also treasurer of the Connecticut Association of Realtors and sits on the board of directors for the National Association of Realtors. He also serves on the board of the Transportation Association of Greenwich.

On his move to BHS, Tunney said the firm’s culture made the decision an easy one.

“Brown Harris Stevens has an excellent reputation and culture,” Tunney said in a statement emailed to Inman. “It was an immediate ‘yes’ for the opportunity to make an impact at a growing and respected firm with an incredible group of agents, with whom I have had the pleasure of closing deals for many years.”

Prior to becoming a Realtor, Tunney held careers as a government bond broker and was president of a small computer company. He has been a resident of Greenwich for more than 25 years and was integral in helping to establish Greenwich Youth Lacrosse, a community organization of which he is a founding member and for which he serves as an advisory board member and coach.

BHS now has more than 50 offices of about 2,500 agents in New York City, the Hamptons, the Hudson Valley, Connecticut, South Florida and New Jersey. The brokerage recently launched a new digital hub for its agents that features an agent design studio, a video library of educational content, a marketing center, a region-specific document library and more.

