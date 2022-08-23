Poore, who spent two years with Brown Harris Stevens before his return to Sotheby’s, is a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry and since 2014 has earned more than $500 million in sales volume.

One of New York City’s top producers, Chris Poore, is returning to Sotheby’s International Realty after spending the last two years with Brown Harris Stevens, Inman has been informed.

Poore is a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry and since 2014 alone, has earned over $500 million in sales volume. Routinely ranked as one of the top producers in his market since 2005, Poore has made RealTrends’ The Thousand list numerous times, and in 2021, was ranked as Brown Harris Stevens’ No. 7 agent in New York City. That year, he closed more than $101 million in sales volume.

“I’m excited to be coming home and I look forward to serving my current and future clients with the reputation and power of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand behind me,” Poore said in a statement. “The level of the marketing coupled with the global reach of the network are the best fit for my business and my clientele. Sotheby’s is truly the leader when it comes to servicing luxury real estate.”

Poore grew up in Tennessee and has been a resident of New York City since 2000. In that time, he has become well-versed in all areas of the Manhattan market, with a special focus on the borough’s Downtown neighborhoods. Over the years, Poore has made client education a core component of his business, leading to a significant proportion of repeat and referral business.

Prior to his first run with Sotheby’s, Poore spent about six years at The Corcoran Group.

“I’m looking forward to working with Chris again as he continues his stellar career,” Diane Levine, executive vice president and brokerage manager of Sotheby’s International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage, said in a statement.

In his free time, Poore enjoys traveling, exercising and giving his time to several political and community causes.

