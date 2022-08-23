Poore, who spent two years with Brown Harris Stevens before his return to Sotheby’s, is a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry and since 2014 has earned more than $500 million in sales volume.

One of New York City’s top producers, Chris Poore, is returning to Sotheby’s International Realty after spending the last two years with Brown Harris Stevens, Inman has been informed.

Poore is a 20-year veteran of the real estate industry and since 2014 alone, has earned over $500 million in sales volume. Routinely ranked as one of the top producers in his market since 2005, Poore has made RealTrends’ The Thousand list numerous times, and in 2021, was ranked as Brown Harris Stevens’ No. 7 agent in New York City. That year, he closed more than $101 million in sales volume.

Chris Poore | Sotheby’s International Realty

“I’m excited to be coming home and I look forward to serving my current and future clients with the reputation and power of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand behind me,” Poore said in a statement. “The level of the marketing coupled with the global reach of the network are the best fit for my business and my clientele. Sotheby’s is truly the leader when it comes to servicing luxury real estate.”

Poore grew up in Tennessee and has been a resident of New York City since 2000. In that time, he has become well-versed in all areas of the Manhattan market, with a special focus on the borough’s Downtown neighborhoods. Over the years, Poore has made client education a core component of his business, leading to a significant proportion of repeat and referral business.

Diane Levine | Sotheby’s International Realty

Prior to his first run with Sotheby’s, Poore spent about six years at The Corcoran Group.

“I’m looking forward to working with Chris again as he continues his stellar career,” Diane Levine, executive vice president and brokerage manager of Sotheby’s International Realty – Downtown Manhattan Brokerage, said in a statement.

In his free time, Poore enjoys traveling, exercising and giving his time to several political and community causes.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×