New York-based brokerage Douglas Elliman has launched a new cloud-based tech suite called “MyDouglas” for its agents, the company announced on Monday.

The single sign-on portal is a customizable and mobile-compatible platform that will integrate all of the brokerage’s agent resources into one place. Within the portal, agents can access a variety of data targeted to their individual business, including business analyses, a breakdown of commission payments, comparative marketing analyses and an enhanced version of StudioPro, which the company is also just rolling out.

StudioPro, the company’s proprietary tech platform powered by CRM platform Rechat and originally known as Elliman Studio, includes a customer relationship management (CRM) system, digital transaction management and custom marketing templates for agents. The backend upgrades made to the tech platform will make it more efficient and user-friendly while allowing it to also be accessed from MyDouglas.

“We are thrilled to launch the newly updated MyDouglas and StudioPro,” President and COO of Douglas Elliman Scott Durkin said in a release sent to Inman. “At Douglas Elliman, we continue to invest in the finest technology in order to ease all aspects of business management for our agents. We are proud to have created a seamless single solution platform that only strengthens our existing tech and provides a unique experience for agents at all levels, across the country.”

The MyDouglas portal will also serve as an integration platform with the brokerage’s partners like Notarize, Docusign and VideoBolt, among others.

“We prioritize personalization and transparency for our agents,” Connie Mui-Reilly, executive vice president and chief information officer at Douglas Elliman, said in a statement. “Not only do our agents require transparency in their business, but we want to provide complete clarity in their partnership with the brokerage. MyDouglas establishes an innovative space for all of our internal tools and resources, where we will proceed to deliver the latest technology directly to agents.”

MyDouglas is currently being launched regionally to all Douglas Elliman agents.

