The Luczak Group includes 15 agents and five staff members and was previously one of the top-ranked Coldwell Banker teams in its region. The founder of the team Greg Luczak serves as its president.

A top-performing real estate team in Colorado has left Coldwell Banker and made the jump to Keller Williams, the latter company announced Wednesday.

The Luczak Group is based in Colorado Springs and will bring its team of 15 agents and five staff members to Keller Williams, according to a statement. Greg Luczak founded the team in 2017 and today serves as its president.

In the statement, Luczak said he is “excited to partner with the No.1 brand in real estate.”

Greg Luczak

“We’re going to use the tools, technologies and branding at Keller Williams to thrive in this shifted market and provide the best customer service,” Luczak said.

The team was previously known as Luczak Real Estate but is rebranding as the Luczak Group as part of the transition to Keller Williams.

The team did $101.6M in sales volume last year, according to the statement. It was also “ranked as the No.2 most productive Colorado-based Coldwell Banker team” in 2020 and 2021, the statement notes. So far this year, it has done $83.7 million in sales volume.

The Luczak Group’s jump to Keller Williams comes as competition for talent among major brands grows ever more intense. Such competition has been a recurring theme in real estate for several years now, fueling rivalries between numerous companies, but the downturn in the housing market this year has increased the likelihood that the number of agents in the U.S. will begin to drop.

That means brands will have to vie even harder for the remaining agents, and that those with a proven track record of success — such as Luczak and his team — will be in more demand than ever.

