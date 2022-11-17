Are you receiving Inman’s Broker Edge? Make sure you’re subscribed here.

Broker Spotlight: Paul E. Grover, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties

Name: Paul E. Grover

Title: Principal broker

Experience: 30+ years

Location: Cape Cod, Boston and the south coast of Massachusetts

Brokerage full name: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties

Rankings: No. 204 individual agent by volume nationally, No. 7 in Massachusetts (2021 RealTrends/The Wall Street Journal)

Team size: 4

Sales volume: $175,000,000 (2021)

As the co-founder and principal broker of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Robert Paul Properties, Paul Grover’s unrivaled track record in marketing exceptional properties and representing discerning buyers has firmly established him as the advisor of choice for many of the most influential families in the region.

Grover is regularly recognized by RealTrends and The Wall Street Journal as one of the top-producing agents in the country and in 2021 recorded the highest-ever transaction volume on Cape Cod with over $170 million in sales, per MLS.

His consistent ability to achieve client goals is the result of a career dedicated to building meaningful relationships, skillfully navigating market cycles, and negotiating complex deals with a steadfast commitment to the perfection of service.

What are 3 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

I think our brokerage is unique in that we bring a very balanced approach to the business. For some time now, the real estate industry has been obsessed with being sleek and cutting-edge. We certainly agree that these qualities are important, but they aren’t a substitute for building meaningful relationships and having an in-depth understanding of our clients.

Over the course of my career, I have come to view stability as synonymous with brand strength, which is why I chose to align the brokerage I co-founded with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices a few years ago. We’re now able to offer our clients all the innovative tools and support of a global powerhouse, while still maintaining a sense of culture and values that have become increasingly rare.

How did you get your start in real estate?

During my senior year in college, I got my real estate license with the idea of selling houses for a year after graduation before going to law school. I didn’t sell a single house that year, but I felt that I had found my calling and, needless to say, my plans changed.

I really enjoyed building relationships, connecting with people over beautiful properties, and learning how to advise my clients to achieve their goals. It took a lot of work, but eventually, it clicked.

How did you choose your first brokerage?

When I was looking to join my first brokerage, no one wanted to hire me. They all said I was too young and didn’t have any connections or relationships.

I was relentless, though, and I kept going back to one broker who finally gave in and gave me a chance. I pursued him specifically because he had a strong reputation and was very well-respected in the community. To this day, I consider these to be essential qualities for a broker.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

Outside of the industry, I wish more people knew how much goes into it. There’s a perception that you just put up a sign in front of the house and run an ad, which is far from accurate. For agents, though, I think it’s important to have a long-term perspective if you’re going to be successful in this business. It’s not quick money and you can’t think of it that way or you’ll be very frustrated.

Every interaction is a huge opportunity, but it doesn’t mean that someone will do business today, tomorrow or even this year. Far too often, I see agents give up on an opportunity because it didn’t yield results right away.

Tell us about a high point in your brokerage career. How did you get there?

One of my proudest accomplishments was facilitating the sale of a landmark estate that had been owned by one family for over a hundred years and wasn’t even for sale to begin with. It took a lot of nurturing on both sides and, ultimately, the property sold for a record-breaking price for our market.

A few years later, the buyers called me to list one of their other homes in a completely different area. I was very upfront that I didn’t have experience in that market and they said, “We don’t care. We don’t want to deal with anyone else.” That was a real eye-opener for me in terms of how I could build my business and serve as a trusted advisor to clients wherever they live.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

For starters, you have to go out and see the inventory. Don’t just look at online listings. Go to broker events and preview properties as much as you can. Because when someone asks you about a specific listing, you need to be able to speak about it knowledgeably. You can’t fake the confidence that comes when you know what you’re talking about.

This goes hand-in-hand with the importance of simply showing up. In the digital age, in-person interaction sets you apart and is the only way to build a true connection with clients. Last, stay in front of them even after the deal is over.