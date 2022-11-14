Saying thank you should be more than a once-a-year pie drop-off. Find ways to say thank you to your clients throughout the transaction and the entire year to help build meaningful relationships.

Tis the season to be grateful, thankful, and #blessed. This means you better be ordering your pies, planning your parties and counting your blessings before 2023 comes beckoning at your door. We pulled together the best of the best strategies to help you show your clients, your team and everyone in between how much you appreciate their business.

Keep it simple

Saying thank you is more than just making the same gesture for your clients; it’s about evaluating your client’s unique profile and identifying the best ways to show them personally that you appreciate them.

Let your clients know that your business does not work without them. Thanking them in the beginning, throughout the duration, and in regular intervals after the transaction will let them know that you are committed to building a relationship and not just closing a sale.

Pay attention to what is important to them. If they are part of any charity organizations or their kids participate in local sports or clubs, you may want to ask them if you can make a donation or sponsorship to the causes that they are already passionate about.

If they are part of any charity organizations or their kids participate in local sports or clubs, you may want to ask them if you can make a donation or sponsorship to the causes that they are already passionate about. Use a social media waiver/disclosure form at the beginning of the transaction relationship to gain permission to thank them publicly in your digital marketing. Agents often carry a larger footprint than the average consumer, and it is important to make sure that your clients are OK with you tagging them online before posting any kind of shout-out, even if it is a thank you.

Create a "thank you" station that is filled with little gifts that you can drop off on the fly to clients, birthday cards, candy, candles, gift cards, thank you cards, and other materials so that you can act swiftly when you see an opportunity to say thank you.

Designate a monthly "thank you" day where you block off time on your calendar to work on thank you projects. Make this a meaningful habit that is a standard practice in your business.

Acts of service are a great way to say thank you. Zero in on gifts of cleaning services, auto care, babysitting, gardening, meal gifts, and anything that you can think of that can help your clients have less stress in their life.

It’s all in the way you show you care

Need even more ways to show your clients you appreciate them? We have you covered. From brainstorming sessions to detailed party planning, we have curated the best ways to show appreciation and say thank you.

This is the time of year when you need to reach out to those who’ve been on your mind and who’ve contributed to your success. Here you’ll find reasons to write along with templates to use, so you’re never at a loss for what to say.

Showing your clients that you care about them can sometimes be a struggle. These easy-to-execute gestures will show your customers they are No. 1 in your book.

Any good agent will tell you that nurturing your relationships with past and existing clients is one of the most important things you can do for your business. This is especially important in the luxury arena, where going the extra mile for your customers most definitely counts.

You may think of it exclusively in terms of its pre-listing potential, but professional photography or videography could be a lifesaver for your clients in the years to come.

Whichever way you decide to say thank you, remember that it needs to be consistent and meaningful. Sometimes when we just reflexively say “thank you,” it’s not as meaningful as going the extra mile. The nice thing about going the extra mile is that, more often than not, the path isn’t crowded.

