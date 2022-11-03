New markets require new approaches and new tactics. Experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Broker Spotlight: Brandon Tabassi, RE/MAX Partners Relocation

Name: Brandon Tabassi

Title: Owner and broker of record

Experience: 10 years

Location: Andover, Massachusetts but serving Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut and beyond

Brokerage name: RE/MAX Partners Relocation

Rankings: Consistently RE/MAX’s No. 1 Luxury Group in Massachusetts/New England

Team size: 20

Transaction sides: 298 (2021)

Sales volume: $212,235,377 (2021)

Awards: Realtor Magazine 30 Under 30, RE/MAX Diamond

How did you get your start in real estate?

In 2013, I left Hollywood to move back to Massachusetts to take care of my dad who had been diagnosed with a very rare stage 4 cancer. For almost two years he fought, and my parents and I traveled across the country looking for a treatment, or anything that could help his disease. We made many memories.

I began helping my mom who is a veteran and respected real estate broker in Massachusetts; she taught me most of what I know. When my dad passed away, I began working 100 hours a week as a real estate team leader, so I wouldn’t think about it. My dad was my best friend. When I opened my brokerage, my mom became one of my agents.

What do you wish more people knew about working in real estate?

It is one of the only industries in the world where knowledge, expertise, hard work, patience and extensive time commitment are almost guaranteed to lead to success; you make your own luck.

What are 5 things you’d like readers to know about you and your brokerage?

Our brokerage is not sales oriented and neither am I. We are service oriented. We are deeply committed to diversity and inclusion. Differences are embraced. There is no such thing as over-communicating here. Communication leads to success. I like to have processes. But just like practicing football game-plays, when you get on the field, you roll with the game or the play and you play in the moment. Laughing is encouraged.

What’s your top tip for freshly licensed brokers?

Take it day by day. Success doesn’t come overnight. Don’t take any shortcuts; they don’t payoff. It’s not about the money; it’s about finding fulfillment in the work and the process. When that is genuine, the money is sure to follow.

What makes a good leader?

Self-awareness and being in the moment. Putting yourself in the place of others and acting with empathy. Looking at the general picture.