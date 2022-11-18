A number of updates have been put in place since HighNote rolled out its initial product more than 18 months ago. While its core competency remains in place, the company has added functionality for organization, information gathering and presentation editing.

HighNote is a highly versatile web presentation tool that enables users to publish and share a wide array of marketing and business content. In the same way, so many CRM solutions bleed into transaction management and marketing (often to their detriment), HighNote smartly wades into content delivery and management, sales, document sharing and listing marketing. This is software that can be used by a single agent, a large team and an enterprise brokerage. It’s flexible, easy to use and, in a good way, hard to define.

HighNote was developed by Mark Choey of San Francisco, an Inman contributor and co-founder of Climb Real Estate.

HighNote was initially reviewed in 2021. Read the full review here.

What’s new?

The company has seen the way agents use HighNote grow in unexpected ways, which is a testament to its inherent flexibility, and a great way to allow users to drive product evolution without having to commit internal resources to new ideas before knowing what will land.

Each “HighNote,” or presentation, has a large image header intended to deliver aesthetic appeal, like a cover page. Now, users can overlay text titles and subheads to more thoroughly introduce what it’s about.

HighNote description panels now allow for more advanced editing with the inclusion of rich text editors and also include a simple lead capture form at their conclusion to use in case the recipient landed on the HighNote through a public web link. The software makes it easy to send HighNotes to your existing database.

And because users have driven some much creativity on how to use the product, a new Resources directory has been launched to capture that ingenuity for sharing with others in the community. HighNote users can provide permission to have their listing presentations, case study pages, sold directories, regional information HighNotes, or whatever, made public for inspiration. This is a super smart tactic for encouraging new users and keeping current customers engaged. We all need new ideas.

If you replicate a person’s HighNote, the new version will automatically update with your headshot and public profile information.

If you want to wade into the shallow end first, the new Starter Kit offers a series of basic HighNotes that are easy to edit and publish and don’t demand a lot of use of the software. Granted, it’s not hard to use, and you’ll likely be contributing to the Resources directory in no time.

Remember that existing HighNotes can be replicated at any time and repurposed for new clients, listings or marketing efforts.

And as you send out your HighNotes, the new timeline feature records the when and who to help you better track marketing initiatives.

As mentioned in the initial review, this is a tool that enhances your message instead of overpowering it or getting in the way. You never want to have your audience do something in order to see what you’re sending them, or at least as little as possible.

I really like where this product is headed, and the business needs of its users will only continue to drive what this software is able to do.

I’ve updated my rating for HighNote from four stars to five.

