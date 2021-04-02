Just like how Slack centralizes and categorizes office communications, HighNote can do the same for your pre-listing pitch, agent or team profiles, local market guides, and all other forms of digital content.

HighNote is an online marketing presentation software for real estate agents.

Platforms: Browser, mobile-responsive

Ideal for: All tech-forward agents, teams and brokerages

Top selling points:

All marketing material in one place.

Highly flexible/versatile use cases.

Frictionless presentations.

Developed/led by former top-producing agent.

Included user metrics.

Top concern:

Not much to be concerned with other than users neglecting content upkeep or relying solely on its capabilities to win business.

What you should know

HighNote offers agents a branded web hub for marketing collateral and client communications. It’s accessed via a URL in a standard desktop or mobile environment.

It’s simple in concept and not overdone. It’s also designed to be highly flexible in terms of what kind of content it can host and business purpose it serves.

In the same way Slack centralizes and categorizes office communications, HighNote can do the same for your pre-listing pitch, agent or team profiles, local market guides, property histories, brokerage breakdowns, formal listing presentations and offer presentations. Essentially, whatever type of content you want to highlight and share. It should also be effective in recruiting and retention.

Collateral, links and documents are displayed as a series of vertically scrolling cards under a banner image, preferably with contact information and catchy imagery. Each card has an indicator revealing its media type, whether it’s link, video, PDF or image file.

Although HighNote’s tools support the content, it isn’t the direct creation tool — it’s its host.

However, unlike Google Docs or Dropbox, which also store and share critical business data, HighNote strips away the clinical nature and most importantly, the access hassles of enterprise storage and sharing platforms. (How many times have you had to grant access to another party or client’s alternative email address?)

HighNote pages can also be branded to your team’s or brokerage’s culture and approach, eschewing third-party provider logos and native pitches.

HighNote eliminates having to email offers or slide decks and gives clients and colleagues a single, secure place for pertinent business intelligence to call home.

Built into the admin experience is a user metrics dashboard for following along with how often a HighNote page is accessed. Users can view which components garnered the most interest, when and what led them there.

Some clever uses of HighNote would be to consolidate and showcase virtual tours. If using it as a listing presentation vehicle, be sure to share a digitally enabled listing agreement.

HighNote was developed by Mark Choy of San Francisco, who’s an Inman contributor and Climb Real Estate’s co-founder. Naturally, Choy felt the pain of trying to present a professional image while saddled with making multiple technological tools work together to do it.

YouTube links and Matterport videos can also be embedded into HighNote pages.

Creating a HighNote page shouldn’t bog down any remotely web-savvy real estate professional. The user experience leverages drag-and-drop content placement, simple text editing and stock photography for hero images.

One particularly cool HighNote integration (I expect more) is with CloudCMA, which is now part of Lone Wolf Technologies. Choy said that white labeling is on the roadmap, as are in-app communications among team members.

And because it brings all of your marketing information into a single web page, you won’t need 10 tabs or multiple applications open when it’s time to meet with a lead or client over Zoom. Open your HighNote, share your screen, and win some business.

On that note, know that HighNote itself may not be the single reason you win a new listing or seven-figure buyer. Be cognizant of testimonials that suggest that.

The product may be unique to you among the three or four agents a person is interviewing, but you’ll still need to populate it with compelling reasons why you’re the best agent in the group.

Overall, I’m a big fan of this product. Choy brings immediate credibility, and its industry use cases are countless. I liken it to Studeo and Prezi, digital marketing tools that when used right, enhance your message — not overpower it.

