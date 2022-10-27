Rally your team for the last quarter with these tried-and-true tips from leading experts. Adam Hergenrother founder and CEO of Livian, says this is not the time to slow down, and that mindset is key.

Welcome to the fourth quarter. This is the time when we see professionals separate from amateurs and take the lead. It is not the time to take your foot off the gas and coast through to New Year’s Eve. The fourth quarter is where the pros show up.

The pros do not let excuses, the holidays, the market, the technology, the whatever derail them from their goals. The pros show up and do the work, day in and day out. You are capable of more than you realize.

When it gets hard and uncomfortable, that’s the time to make one more phone call, read one more page, do one more push-up, or meet with one more client. With each rep, you are training your mind to finish strong in everything you do. What you do today is going to dictate how you start off 2023.

And one of the most important things you can do right now is going back to the basics. Read on to see what top agents from around the country are doing to finish the year strong:

“Have more conversations. Have better conversations.”

Brian Force, CEO & Realtor, Livian Dallas – Fort Worth at KW Dallas Preston Road

There is a massive opportunity out there to become the economic adviser and real estate expert of choice for our client base, and taking that opportunity comes down to us being able to articulate how buyers and sellers can win in this market.

Whether it’s a seller’s equity position or a buyer’s ability to negotiate a rate buy down, there are ways for both sides of the transaction to find a mutually beneficial outcome, and it’s more important than ever for agents to be able to serve their clients with a real level of expertise.

“Follow the plan!”

Matthew Bex, CEO & Realtor, Livian Vermont at KW Vermont

Show up. In office. Daily. Participate in a morning huddle: Did you accomplish your goal(s) from yesterday?

What’s your commitment for today? Share gratitude, script practice, then focused lead generation. Follow the plan.

“Our agents’ mindsets are critical right now.”

Travis Cox, CEO & Realtor, Livian Impact at Keller Williams Realty Louisville

Our agents’ mindsets are critical right now. If you [the agent] don’t believe it’s smart to buy or sell right now, that mindset will show up to clients with either negative viewpoints about the market or biased advice. The crazy part is some agents don’t even realize they are costing themselves business.

So mindset is key. Find the line between being positive about the market while also explaining the risk and giving unbiased advice. You can’t do it without a positive mindset about the challenges of today’s market.

“Stop listening to the noise right now.”

Amy Cromer, CEO & Realtor, Livian Carolinas at Keller Williams Realty – Moving the Triad

Be aware of the market, sure — do not let it steal your focus and drive. We have always been educators — our clients will move forward if they know they are with someone who will step through the process with them.

So have the conversations, set the appointment, and sign the agreement to move forward together.

“Consistency will win.”

Karen Sheffield, CEO & Realtor, Livian Unified at KW Unified

Consistency will win. Take action every day to move forward. If agents don’t know what to do, go back to the daily 10:4 routine: 10 contacts, 10 database updates/new entries, 10 handwritten notes, and preview (even online) at least four new team or brokerage listings.

Sean Hellmann, CEO & Realtor, Livian Albuquerque at KW Albuquerque

Sounds boring, but stay consistent. Break down tasks into bite-size chunks. Two one-hour lead gen sessions in the morning. Focus one hour on actual lead gen (adding one new contact daily) and one hour of lead follow-up. Do this five days a week, and you’re ahead of 97 percent of your competition.

“Focus daily on adding to the pipeline.”

Tom Basler, CEO & Realtor, Livian St. Louis at KW Chesterfield

Focus daily on adding to the pipeline. It’s the root cause of pendings and closings or no pendings or closings. We set all these lofty goals, but if you don’t have a pipeline to support the closings it can’t happen.

The wins are in adding to the pipeline. The pendings and closings are the result of pipeline action.

“Culture, direction and focus.”

Vanessa Pollock, Chief Creative Officer & Realtor, Pollock Properties Group | Livian at KW Premier Properties

As leaders, we must provide:

Culture (care, candor, purpose, accountability)

Direction (‘charge the storm’ together, cast the vision and spend time TOGETHER)

Focus (have peace with a PLAN – give them the granular daily plan and activities, and help them go after it every day)

