Led by team leader Jake Lipton, a team of 14 agents, who represented $51 million in sales volume in 2021, will move over to the Wilmington, Delaware, office of Coldwell Banker.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. More than 250 experts and industry leaders will take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help you navigate the market shift — and prepare for success in 2023. Register today and get a special offer $1099 ticket price.

Jacob “Jake” Lipton, former broker and owner of RE/MAX Premier Properties in Bear, Delaware, has ended operations with RE/MAX and joined Coldwell Banker Realty, RealTrends reported on Monday.

A total of 14 agents including Lipton, who represent $51 million in sales volume in 2021, will move over to the Wilmington, Delaware, office of Coldwell Banker.

Lipton was broker-owner of RE/MAX Premier Properties for seven years, serving clients in northern Delaware and southeast Pennsylvania. In 2017, he made the RE/MAX Hall of Fame for becoming the No. 2 RE/MAX agent for a number of transactions closed in Delaware and earned the No. 3 ranking in the same category in 2018.

Led by Lipton, the team is now known as Premier Properties Group at Coldwell Banker Realty.

In an email sent to Inman, Lipton said Coldwell Banker was the company that would provide him with the best support network as he sought to return to parts of the business that he had fallen away from in recent years, such as working with clients directly and coaching his team.

“After almost two decades of selling real estate and seven years of running my own brokerage, I wanted to get back to the parts of the business I love,” Lipton said.

“This includes working directly with clients to help them buy and sell real estate. Also, mentoring and coaching my team members to help them thrive in their real estate careers. Therefore, it was important that I partner with a real estate company that can support me and my team with strong business operations, superior technology and products to give us a strong foundation to continue to build from. We found this support with Coldwell Banker Realty, and I am excited for what the future holds for our team and clients.”

The team will service New Castle, Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware and Chester, Delaware and Philadelphia counties in Pennsylvania, in addition to some locations on the Maryland shore.

Rosaura (Rosie) Bernal Vasquez, Charis Furrowh, Shawnika Furrowh, Shawn Furrowh, Jason Golden, Anthony Harris, Eugene Lestardo III, Tania Peralta, Susana Saldivar, Joseph Santo, Daniel Stein, Cristina Tlaseca and Duvall Watson Jr. are the agents who are making the move to Coldwell Banker alongside Lipton.

“This team adds significant strength to our presence in Wilmington, Delaware, and the northern Delaware area,” Corinne Heim, regional vice president of Coldwell Banker, said in a statement.

The announcement follows a top Coldwell Banker team based in Colorado leaving the firm for Keller Williams.

Email Lillian Dickerson