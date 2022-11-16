Real CEO Tamir Poleg said Tuesday that the latest influx of agents will help further its tech adoption goals as it invests further in software, innovation and a strong online presence.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Fewer than 10 days after the 90-agent Redline Real Estate Group helped expand The Real Brokerage’s (Real) footprint in Canada, the tech-heavy, remote brokerage went south to for its next growth objective, San Diego’s 115-agent brokerage, Dean Aguilar Group.

Real Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tamir Poleg said in a statement Tuesday that the latest influx of agents will help further the brokerage’s technology adoption goals as it continues to invest in software, innovation and a strong online presence.

“The team includes some of California’s most tech-forward real estate professionals, which is always exciting for us,” Poleg said. “But more than that, their people-first mentality makes them an ideal fit for our growing community of agents.”

Dean Aguilar founded his team in 2012. He’s been an agent for 21 years and in the past month, closed over $425 million in transactions, according to the statement.

Publicly traded in the U.S. and Canada, Real’s agent count has swelled by 82 percent in 2022 to more than 7,000. The company clocked in at 6,000 agents as of late summer, according to a statement in August.

The company deploys a remote office model, links operations with software and provides a number of enterprise software solutions for its agents, recently extending its agreement with popular CRM and marketing solution Chime. It also emphasizes a communal training environment and attractive splits and caps for agents and teams, presumably made possible by its remote work model.

Aguilar said in the announcement that culture is key for his team.

“The number of deals you close is secondary to who you are as a person,” he said. “When we spoke with Tamir, he shared his vision for the company and his prioritization of working with like-minded people, which aligns perfectly with our team and our mission.”

Real purchased the remaining assets of LemonBrew Lending in September and in January of 2022, bought Expetitle, a digital title and settlement company now operating as Real Title.

Real will be able to widen its breadth of services once its lending assets are fully integrated. LemonBrew does business in 20 states including California, Texas and Florida. Twenty-five employees, including CEO Samir Dedhia, joined Real upon the acquisition.

Email Craig Rowe