Black Friday is approaching and retailers have been rolling out early deals for consumers since the first weeks of November.

With the stock market rebounding and fewer COVID protocols than last November, there’s reason to believe the number of shoppers in stores this year will return to 2019 levels. So for those planning to hit the literal pavement Friday, a strategy is key to avoid the crowds and get in and out as quickly as possible in time for turkey sandwiches back home.

From new technology to home goods and everything in between, great deals await real estate agents, brokers and others in their sphere seeking early gifts online and in stores.

So without further delay, behold the highlights for every kind of shopper in 2022.

Deals for the techie

The Amazon Fire HD8 tablet is 50 percent off at Amazon now, down to $44.99 from its original $89.99. For Realtors on-the-go, it can be a handy resource.

The Apple Watch SE is now available for as low as $149.00 (down from $249) from Walmart.

The mid-tier smartwatch has the same chip as the Apple Watch 5, but a larger screen than the Apple Watch 3. For agents who need a slice of the world right around their wrists, this is the way to go.

Everyone has their own Apple versus Android versus Google versus Microsoft preferences, but Apple-loving agents will want to pay attention to this deal.

Starting Friday, Apple is giving away Apple Gift Cards to shoppers who purchase eligible iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, AirPods, iPads and other select accessories. The amount of the gift card depends on the product purchased, but ranges from $50-$250. The promotion will last until Nov. 28, 2022.

These wireless, noise-cancelling Beats headphones are now just $149.99 on Amazon, down from $349.95.

They feature 22 hours of battery life, as well as Apple’s W1 chip Bluetooth technology so agents running from one listing to the next never have to slow down to recharge.

Nest Hub Max, Google’s smart home display, is now $65 off at $164.

The Nest Hub allows users to stream with high-quality sound due to stereo speakers and a 3-inch woofer, and allows users to control home security cameras, video chat with others, make family notes and set calendar reminders and more, which helps busy real estate professionals stay organized with everything home-related in one place.

Customers who trade in their old phone and get select 5G unlimited plans will get up to $800 off an iPhone 14 from Verizon.

Those who switch to Verizon from a different network will also get a $200 eGift card. Agents seeking to elevate their video content game with a higher-quality phone camera may want to snag this deal.

Deals for the entertainer

The MSRP on this cozy but chic fire pit is $399.99, but Solo Stove is now offering it for $224.99.

For your next open house, bring one along for guests to warm up by the fire while they check out the backyard.

Too busy to clean the office before your next event? This Roomba, originally $799.99, and now $599.99, can help.

The vacuum avoids messy pet accidents and obstacles and includes a mapping function so that it only cleans areas the user wants. This version also includes a base for dirt disposal so that the vacuum can empty itself as needed.

For anyone who needs a little something extra to get them through a long day (or needs a quick beverage option for office guests), this Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve brewer will do the trick.

It’s now available for $49.99 — a 50 percent off savings — at Amazon.

This air purifier will keep everyone — whether in the office or at home — breathing easier.

It features a true HEPA filter, washable AOC Carbon filter and plasma wave filter to break down dust, odors, allergens and more. Now available for $148.01 on Amazon, down from $249.99.

Amazon is currently offering some massive discounts on select All-Clad cookware, just in time for the real estate professional preparing to get their holiday dinner parties on. Several sets are up to 50 percent off.

For agents who love making a big pot of chili to share with friends and co-workers this time of year, Le Creuset is a classic choice of vessel.

Amazon is now offering the round oven for $199.95, down from $249.95.

Deals for the agent working on their industry intel

Ryan Serhant, star of Million Dollar Listing New York and broker/owner of SERHANT., is offering some steep discounts on Sell It Like Serhant core curriculum courses starting on Nov. 23.

Agents can get one Real Estate Core course, one Ultimate Personal Brand course, one Growth & Scaling course and 30-day access to Serhant’s Private Membership program for just $297, a combined discount of more than $1,000.

Ready to level up your marketing plan?

Actionable Marketing Institute is offering a hefty discount on its courses for Black Friday, providing unlimited access to all 32 of its courses for one year for $99, which is the typical price for just one course.

Wonder why your website isn’t getting better traffic? Headline Studio may be able to help create better headlines for blog posts and more that help drive traffic and boost SEO rankings.

The company is currently offering free Headline Analyzer Studio accounts for Black Friday.

Deals for the Selling Sunset-obsessed

At $69.99, this cozy slipper is currently 30 percent off at Nordstrom and will make the woman real estate professional you know who’s always on the hustle feel appreciated, cute and ready for some TLC.

For the agent in your life who gets FOMO when they see someone on Selling Sunset sporting a designer handbag, look no further.

This Kate Spade purse is now just $99 down from $349 at Kate Spade Surprise.

The style-setter real estate professional won’t shy away from this striking blue rose gold watch from Lilienthal Berlin.

Now marked down to $149.40 from $249 on the watchmaker’s website, this watch will be hard to resist.

But if blue rose gold isn’t quite the right vibe, the company’s Black Friday sale of up to 50 percent off extends site-wide through Sunday.

Even though winter is swiftly approaching, eye protection is still important.

When out and about running from office errands to listing appointments and more, agents can keep their eyes protected from the sun while still looking great in these Calvin Klein sunglasses, which are now $87.08 on Amazon, marked down from $133.80.

Deals for design lovers

For the design lover who always has to have a statement piece in their office or den, this Knot Cushion designed by Icelandic designer Ragnheiður Ösps Sigurðardóttir at the MoMA Design Store is the way to go.

MoMA is currently offering a Black Friday sale that includes $20 off $100+ purchases, $40 off $200+ purchases and $60 off $300+ purchases, making this cushion just $125.00 instead of its typical $145.00.

These glass straws by Poketo will elevate any afternoon iced tea with clients or colleagues. Originally available for $24.00 for a set of four straws, plus a bag, case and brush cleaner, they’re now available for 30 percent off that price on Poketo’s website.

At $900, this frame TV is now $400 less than its original price at Best Buy and Samsung.

The TV’s built-in motion sensor makes art display on the screen whenever someone walks into the room, so it can double as office art when not in use as a TV.

Everyone has those days where they wish they could just take a nap at the office when no one’s looking.

This convertible sofa, which is now marked down to $119.00 at Best Buy, is the perfect tool to do just that, and it doubles as a stylish sofa for guests when not in use as a bed. It also includes two outlets and two USB ports, so no need to worry about its placement in relation to electrical outlets.

