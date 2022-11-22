This year’s market may leave you feeling a little bittersweet about finding something to be thankful for. Trainer Rachael Hite outlines seven things agents can be grateful for, (even in a downturn).

The past two years have been widely transformational for our industry, and thus for many of us personally. The emotional ups and downs of working in an unpredictable market and economy have left all of us a little worse for wear as we head into another holiday season that tells us we need to take a moment to reflect and appreciate what we have.

The shift has left many agents feeling a little bittersweet about life and work, but even in a time where your pipeline may be skinnier than Brad Pitt at your Friendsgiving turkey dinner you can find silver linings to be grateful for, so in the infamous words of Will Colbert, “Screw it! Bring on the yams!” and let’s get down to the quick of it.

7 things we can be thankful for right now

1. Contract negotiations

With inspections, contingencies and seller concessions actually making a comeback, we have more tools to help clients on both sides of the transaction to build a contract that is more balanced and researched and that leads to better consumer experiences.

2. A crash course in budgeting

Nothing helps bring finances into focus better than inflation, and though it is not fun to crunch the numbers, it will help many small business owners become very savvy about keeping their business svelt and swift and excess will be scrapped, which will create a stronger business plan in the future when finances do ease up.

3. Leadership that cares

If you were wondering if your brokerage cares about you and your business you will have a clear answer by the New Year if you don’t have it already.

If your leadership has not already pulled you aside and told you that they were grateful for you and their plan of how they are going to double down and invest in your business, be grateful you have the answer you need to move to a new brokerage.

4. Permission to grow and change

You and your career are meant to grow and change. This market shift can be the perfect opportunity for you to rebrand and carve out new opportunities for yourself.

If you find yourself looking for a new brokerage, or even for a new job remember that these new adventures could lead you to new places that could ultimately make you happier in the long run.

5. Time to work on skills

A lull in production gives many agents time to work on continuing education, designations, and additional training. This will make stronger agents who will provide better customer service to consumers.

6. Your team and your support system

The people who have helped you build your business and the folks at home that coax you out from under your desk after a bad day. Be grateful for anyone who has cheered you on in the last few months. Your team, your family, and your friends are your biggest asset right now.

7. Your current and future clients

These folks are trusting you to get them to the finish line. These individuals are the people who need to sell or buy, because of life events, job changes, etc. Show them you are grateful every step of the way during these stressful and very expensive transactions.

Bittersweet symphony

We are not talking toxic positivity here. We are talking about finding real things to be grateful for that actually apply to current market conditions.

Many Americans are working harder than ever to make ends meet, affordable housing is becoming the stuff of legends as starter homes and high-interest rates push the average age of a first-time buyer closer to a mid-life crisis as opposed to a young and fresh start in life.

Many of our friends are going through layoffs and career changes because overhead has to be slashed. We are not grateful for that, but we are grateful for the work they did during the boom that supported our very different business models, and we are so thankful that we will write letters of recommendation and use our networks to help them find new jobs and a soft place to land.

We are talking about finding light in the cracks of difficult conversations and still creating joy for those who are excited to make a move right now.

What are we thankful for? The people who are here and will be here for us, the people who we are working so hard to support, and the dream that one day more people will find the journey to find home a little easier because of the work we are all doing right now.

Rachael Hite sold real estate in Virginia and West Virginia for seven years with a specialization in short sales and foreclosures. She has been an office manager, an agent, mortgage marketing consultant and continuing education trainer for agents since 2012. She currently specializes in private business development and digital marketing services for top-producing agents and businesses in the housing industry.