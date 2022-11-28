Brent Dobsch joins the Chicago-based real estate brokerage as chief financial officer, Dana Bina was promoted to chief technology officer and Branden Lopez joins the firm as director of legal.

Chicago-based real estate brokerage @properties has added two new members to its C-suite and a new head of corporate legal, the firm announced on Monday.

CPA Brent Dobsch joins the brokerage as chief financial officer; Dana Bina has been promoted to chief technology officer; and Branden Lopez, J.D., joins the firm as director of legal.

The new hires arrive as @properties continues strategic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Christie’s International Real Estate last year and the continued implementation of its proprietary technology, pl@tform, across its affiliate network.

“We are thrilled to welcome Brent and Branden to @properties, and to recognize Dana for her smart, strategic leadership of our technology team,” @properties co-CEO Mike Golden said in a statement. “We continue to strengthen the foundation upon which our agents and affiliates build and grow their businesses, and that begins with people. The three people filling these very important roles make us a better company.”

Dobsch brings more than two decades of experience as a consultant, financial manager and CFO for a number of reputable companies, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, SIRVA, Underwriters Environment (a subsidiary of Underwriters Laboratories) and Jump Capital to his new role at @properties. Most recently, he served as CFO for a portfolio of venture capital-funded tech firms like 4C Insights (which is now known as Mediaocean) and Kinetiq.

In his new role, Dobsch will lead financial operations to help support @properties’ continued growth across its brands, including the namesake @properties brand and Christie’s International Real Estate.

Bina has spent the last roughly two-and-a-half years as @properties’ vice president of product development where she helped grow the brokerage’s technology division, integrate product and engineering teams and helped with the rollout of new components of pl@tform. Prior to joining @properties, Bina held senior product development roles at iProspect and Leapfrog Online, among other companies.

Bina will focus on scaling @properties’ technology and building out new systems and processes for the company’s @properties and Christie’s affiliates, as well as streamlining the onboarding process.

Lopez joins @properties to lead the brokerage when it comes to real estate-related legal issues, such as franchising and corporate governance. She most recently served as general counsel for about two years at Curbio, a tech-forward company that provides renovation services for agents and homeowners prior to listing. In total, Lopez has more than 17 years under her belt as a corporate attorney, with 15 of those spent in real estate.

@properties now owns and operates @properties, Nest Realty and Christie’s International Real Estate affiliates and @properties-owned brokerages across six U.S. states. The brokerage also owns title company Proper Title, mortgage lender Proper Rate (via a JV partnership with Guaranteed Rate) and homebuyer advisory firm Suburban Jungle.

