The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index reported a 10.6 percent annual gain in home prices during September, down from the previous month when they increased 12.9 percent.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Home price gains declined across the U.S. for the third straight month in September as rising mortgage rates caused more homebuyers to pull back from the market.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index reported a 10.6 percent annual gain in home prices during September, down from the previous month when they increased 12.9 percent. On a month-over-month basis, the index dropped 1 percentage point between August and September.

Case-Shiller’s 10-city and 20-city composites posted monthly declines of 1.4 and 1.5 percent respectively. The 10-city composite annual increase was 9.7 percent, down from its previous increase of 12.1 percent, while the 20-city composite increased 10.4 percent annually, down from 13.1 percent the previous month.

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices and CoreLogic

“As has been the case for the past several months, our September 2022 report reflects short-term declines and medium-term deceleration in housing prices across the U.S.,” said Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “For all three composites, year-over-year gains, while still well above their historical medians, peaked roughly six months ago and have decelerated since then.”

The slowing market is indicative both of buyer behavior, with many buyers experiencing mortgage sticker shock, and of regular seasonal patterns, with the market typically slowing down in the colder months.

“Would-be home sellers also retreated from the market this fall,” George Ratiu, senior economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement. “Some of this seller pullback is seasonal —on account of colder months and holidays — and some is a reflection of ongoing challenges. Many homeowners who may want to move find themselves locked into sub-3.0% mortgage rates, especially if they purchased or refinanced in the 2020-21 period when rates reached historic lows. The prospect of facing higher prices for a trade-up home plus mortgage rates that are likely double their existing ones offers very little incentive to someone looking to make a move.”

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage was 6.58 percent for the week ending Nov. 23, according to Freddie Mac, a decline from previous weeks when it exceeded 7 percent.

Email Ben Verde

Realtor.com
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×