Maxa Designs is a Los Angeles-based web development firm that’s built a richly creative and highly flexible web marketing platform for the real estate industry. It can be used by individual agents, or built to serve multi-office national brokerages, including all 550 companies residing under the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World (LeadingRE) brand.

The real estate company has made Maxa Designs the newest marketing resource in its Solutions Group program, a network of vetted technology and business services companies, according to an announcement Thursday.

“Maxa makes marketing simple and easy, with a modern interface and solutions for print, online and social,” LeadingRE Vice President of Sales and Partnerships Jeff Kennedy said in a statement. “Brokerages can white-label Maxa’s services and technology to allow agents and teams freedom with marketing, while still protecting the company’s brand integrity.”

Among Maxa’s many features and presence-building capabilities, LeadingRE was attracted to Maxa’s intricate brand asset controls, ideal for the multitude of brands under the company. Content managers in a Maxa site can design pages, sites and online assets within the tight messaging constraints of real estate brokerages, ensuring that fonts, colors and logo usage remains consistent.

Maxa’s granular user permission structure extends to admin functionality, as well. In large companies with widespread content management needs, control of copy, visuals, page creation and form building is crucial.

Despite centered around web design, Maxa leverages its coding skills to create digital business processes, as well, namely the ability to build print collateral and build and send direct mail campaigns.

“In addition, integrations with the MLS property data feed and a relationship with Xpressdocs makes national printing easy. Their SSO (single sign-on) already works with all the leading back-end and CRM platforms in the industry,” LeadingRE said in statement.

LeadingRE has 550 affiliate brokerages in 70 countries. Notable domestic companies include Intero, Weichert, Christie’s, Lyon, Windermere and Crye-Leike.

Its website states it has 136,000 agents managing 1.2 million global transactions.

Maxa is led by James Wong, who focuses hiring on local LA designers and coders in a time when it’s easy to outsource web development to low-budget overseas content farms.

“Our collaboration with the top brokerages within LeadingRE has dramatically improved our marketing center platform and services for the real estate industry,” Wong said in the release. “We are excited for other LeadingRE affiliates to take advantage of what we’ve built so far.”

Maxa Designs was reviewed by Inman earlier this year, earning 5 stars.

