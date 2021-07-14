New Jersey-based Weichert Realtors on Wednesday announced a new program that will give consumers a suite of incentives when they use all of the company’s services during their homebuying journey.

Weichert is calling the new program “We Do It All, Guaranteed!” The program is part of an existing offering called “All Under One Roof” that gives consumers brokerage, mortgage, insurance and other services that walk them through each stage of the buying process. While Weichert has previously offered those services, now consumers who enroll in the new program and promise to use the company’s products will get “incentives worth up to $6,000,” according to a statement.

The incentives Weichert is offering include a $500 closing credit, a free one-year home warranty, a $50 gift card for an insurance quote and a $5,000 closing day guarantee that promises consumers a payout if their deal drags on beyond a given date.

In the statement, Carlo Siracusa, president of Weichert Residential Brokerage, framed the new program as a boon to consumers, arguing that it can “provide peace of mind and make the buying and selling process more rewarding for our customers.”

“When our team of advisors works together to provide real estate, mortgage, insurance, closing settlement and home protection services All Under One Roof, our customers enjoy a simpler and more enjoyable journey home with less paperwork, fewer phone calls and shorter transaction timeframes,” Siracusa added.

Weichert further noted in its statement that real estate transactions involve more than a dozen steps, and bringing those steps together creates a more seamless process.

“That is why Weichert has the confidence to offer a $5,000 closing day guarantee as part of the We Do It All, Guaranteed! Program,” Eric Declercq, president of Weichert Financial Services, said in the statement.

Weichert is among a number of companies working to build end-to-end platforms for consumers. Other firms working on such projects include relative upstarts like Qualia, established tech firms such as Zillow, and legacy names such as Keller Williams.

For its part, Weichert — which was founded in 1984 — framed itself in its statement as “the pre-eminent one-stop shopping source for real estate.”

“No other real estate company can do what we do,” Aram Minnetian, Weichert’s president and chief operating officer said in the statement, “because we possess all the real estate, mortgage, title settlement and personal lines insurance expertise in house.”

