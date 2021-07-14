New Jersey-based Weichert Realtors on Wednesday announced a new program that will give consumers a suite of incentives when they use all of the company’s services during their homebuying journey.

Weichert is calling the new program “We Do It All, Guaranteed!” The program is part of an existing offering called “All Under One Roof” that gives consumers brokerage, mortgage, insurance and other services that walk them through each stage of the buying process. While Weichert has previously offered those services, now consumers who enroll in the new program and promise to use the company’s products will get “incentives worth up to $6,000,” according to a statement.

The incentives Weichert is offering include a $500 closing credit, a free one-year home warranty, a $50 gift card for an insurance quote and a $5,000 closing day guarantee that promises consumers a payout if their deal drags on beyond a given date.

Carlo Siracusa

In the statement, Carlo Siracusa, president of Weichert Residential Brokerage, framed the new program as a boon to consumers, arguing that it can “provide peace of mind and make the buying and selling process more rewarding for our customers.”

“When our team of advisors works together to provide real estate, mortgage, insurance, closing settlement and home protection services All Under One Roof, our customers enjoy a simpler and more enjoyable journey home with less paperwork, fewer phone calls and shorter transaction timeframes,” Siracusa added.

Eric Declercq

Weichert further noted in its statement that real estate transactions involve more than a dozen steps, and bringing those steps together creates a more seamless process.

“That is why Weichert has the confidence to offer a $5,000 closing day guarantee as part of the We Do It All, Guaranteed! Program,” Eric Declercq, president of Weichert Financial Services, said in the statement.

Weichert is among a number of companies working to build end-to-end platforms for consumers. Other firms working on such projects include relative upstarts like Qualia, established tech firms such as Zillow, and legacy names such as Keller Williams.

For its part, Weichert — which was founded in 1984 — framed itself in its statement as “the pre-eminent one-stop shopping source for real estate.”

“No other real estate company can do what we do,” Aram Minnetian, Weichert’s president and chief operating officer said in the statement, “because we possess all the real estate, mortgage, title settlement and personal lines insurance expertise in house.”

Email Jim Dalrymple II

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Speakers announced! Join the CEOs of Redfin, CoStar, SERHANT., Coldwell Banker and more at ICLV.Learn More×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription