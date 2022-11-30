Want to create an online presence but not sure where to start? Coach Darryl Davis offers the nuts-and-bolts elements that help you build an effective digital footprint from the ground up.

First impressions are important, and your website is often the first introduction a potential client has to you and your business. In such a competitive industry, it is more important than ever to make sure your website is up to snuff and systematized to help you stand out.

5 things every real estate agent’s website should have

A well-designed homepage

Your homepage is potential clients’ first impression of you and your business. It is important to make sure it is well-designed and easy to navigate. Include high-quality photos, clear and concise text, and links to your social media accounts and blog.

Be sure to include your contact information, both phone and email in the header of all pages on your site, not just in a contact form. This is not time to be a “secret agent” or make it difficult for potential clients to find ways to contact you.

An easy-to-use property search feature

One of the main reasons people visit real estate agents’ websites is to search for properties. Make sure your website has an easy-to-use property search feature that allows visitors to narrow down their search by price, location, number of bedrooms/bathrooms, etc.

A blog

A blog is a great way to show off your industry knowledge and build trust with potential clients. Write posts about things like “The 10 Best Neighborhoods for Families in XYZ City” or “How to Prepare Your Home for Fall.”

Be sure to share your blog posts on social media and in email newsletters. A blog is also a great way to continuously add new content to your website, which also helps get your site indexed more often by Google, which helps your search rankings.

An engaging ‘about’ page

People want to do business with people they know, like, and trust — so it’s important that your “About” page makes a good impression. Share information about yourself, your team members, your successes and why you love working in real estate. Include high-quality photos and testimonials from past clients.

Calls-to-action

A call-to-action (or CTA) is a statement or button that tells visitors what you want them to do next — and it should be included on every page of your website. Some examples of CTAs for real estate websites include “Download my free home buyer guide” or “Search for Properties in Your Area”. Be sure that your CTAs are clear, concise and visible.

If you’re running a real estate business, having a well-designed website is essential and shouldn’t be the “cheapest” or “easiest.” It’s the window to the world through which clients and potential clients determine your initial value. By including these five essential elements on your real estate website, you can help ensure that you’re making the best impression possible.