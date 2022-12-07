If the island, which includes a 21,406-square-foot mansion, sells close to its asking price, it will easily set a record for Palm Beach sales and come just shy of the national record.

Palm Beach is already a fairly exclusive community, but for those who want even more privacy, a private island awaits.

The man-made 10 Tarpon Isle, with a still-in-progress 21,406-square-foot mansion, has listed for $218 million, Bloomberg initially reported.

As of last year, the property was asking a mere $8 million. But as the mansion has come closer to being finished, listing broker Christian Angle, of Christian Angle Real Estate, told The New York Post that the new price more accurately reflects the value of the finished product in the current market. Construction on the home is set for completion in early 2023.

“We reassessed the market,” Angle told The Post.

The 11-bedroom home originally built in 1930 and heavily renovated by Todd Michael Glaser sits on 2.27 acres. The listing description states that the “one-of-a-kind” property includes a spa and guest house, a 98-foot pool with cold plunge, a lighted clay tennis court, a library, a bar area, an entertainment room complete with fireplace and billiards table, a home gym, two boat docks and a loggia with full outdoor kitchen.

View of the property from a bridge to the island | Fernando Lima Visualize-usa The property includes a 98-foot pool. | Fernando Lima Visualize-usa Todd Michael Glaser renovated and developed the property. | Fernando Lima Visualize-usa

The home was originally designed by Howard Major, a popular architect in the early days of Palm Beach development. With the renovation, Glaser tore down part of the original structure to add an addition to the home, making it nearly twice its original size.

Glaser and his investors — Jim Randall, Scott Robins and Jonathan Fryd — purchased the property for $85 million in July 2021.

If the property sells for close to its asking price, it will easily set a record for Palm Beach sales and come just shy of the national record. The priciest home ever sold in Palm Beach was a Manalapan estate purchased by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison in June 2022 for $173 million. The current record for the most expensive home sold in the U.S. goes to hedge fund manager Ken Griffin’s purchase of a penthouse at 220 Central Park South in New York for $238 million in 2019.

