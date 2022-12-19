The brokerage announced that it had acquired the full-service real estate firm d’aprile properties, which closed nearly $1.2 billion in sales volume last year, according to a report.

Coldwell Banker announced last week an expansion of its Midwest footprint following the acquisition of an independent brokerage.

Its Chicagoland franchise affiliate Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group had acquired the full-service real estate firm, d’aprile properties, boosting its presence in the Chicago area, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin and Indiana, Coldwell Banker announced in a statement.

D’Aprile was founded in 2011 by broker-owner Ryan D’Aprile in the West Loop neighborhood of Chicago. Today, it counts 11 offices throughout the Midwest and more than 380 affiliated salespeople. Last year, the company closed nearly $1.2 billion in sales volume, according to Real Trends.

“The addition of Ryan and the remarkable agents of d’aprile properties not only expands our footprint in the region, it further strengthens the brand in our marketplace. Combined with Coldwell Banker Realty, we have a momentum that our competitors can’t match. We are thrilled to welcome d’aprile properties to our family-owned company,” said Mike Prodehl, president and CEO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group.

Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group was founded in 1984 and affiliated with Coldwell Banker in 1997. Today, the company counts more than 1,700 agents across 60 offices throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Its acquisition of d’aprile properties will bring that footprint up to 70 offices and more than 2,000 real estate salespeople.

In 2021, the company logged more than $5 billion in sales volume according to Real Trends data. The combination of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, d’aprile properties and the company-owned operations of Coldwell Banker Realty in Greater Chicagoland represented over $13.6 billion in 2021 sales volume.

“This groundbreaking acquisition solidifies the Coldwell Banker brand presence in this marketplace and is indicative of the power of our network,” said Liz Gehringer, chief operating officer of Coldwell Banker Real Estate. “There is significant strength behind our Coldwell Banker franchisees, their broker owners and the companies they acquire. When they stand as a united front with our company-owned operations under our iconic Coldwell Banker banner, they are an indomitable sales force.”

