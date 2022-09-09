The New York City luxury and new development real estate specialist Louie joins the firm with team members Kwesi O. Kwarteng, Eunice Kim and Alice Wang.

With the industry and the market changing faster than ever, make plans to come together with the best community in real estate at our flagship event. Join us at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 24-26, and punch your ticket to the future. Check out these just announced speakers for this must-attend event. Register here.

New York City luxury and new development real estate specialist Alan Louie and his team of three agents have joined Coldwell Banker Warburg from Compass, the brokerage has told Inman.

Louie comes to the firm with nearly two decades of experience working in the industry and brings along with him team members Kwesi O. Kwarteng, Eunice Kim and Alice Wang. Together, the group brings a healthy dose of multilingualism to the firm since the teammates collectively speak English, Chinese, Korean, Guyanese, Spanish and Portuguese.

This marks the largest real estate team to affiliate with Coldwell Banker Warburg since the firm affiliated with Coldwell Banker in October 2021.

“We are delighted to welcome the Alan Louie Team to Coldwell Banker Warburg,” Frederick Warburg Peters, president of Coldwell Banker Warburg, said in a statement. “Alan and his team members embody the prototype for our Coldwell Banker Warburg agents: skilled, hardworking, and a pleasure to do business with. I know we will do great things together.”

Over the years, the team has crafted an expertise in luxury new development sales in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens, according to a press release. In particular, Louie prides himself on gaining exclusive access to new construction properties in these boroughs for his clients.

As a team, the agents have totaled more than 150 apartment sales and 200 rental units throughout their careers. They will be operating out of Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Tribeca office.

“I am thrilled to be working with Alan Louie and his team,” said Christopher Totaro, director of sales at Coldwell Banker Warburg’s Tribeca office. “These skills and Alan’s keen business acumen have earned him the confidence and admiration of clients, customers, and peers. The Alan Louie Team is a wonderful addition to the Coldwell Banker Warburg family.”

Louie started his real estate career in 2003 and has worked with reputable brands like The Corcoran Group, Citi Habitats and Compass. While affiliated with AnywheRE brand Corcoran, Louie was recognized for his performance in the industry by receiving the real estate company’s Platinum and Diamond Circle awards and membership into the President’s Council, a recognition for ranking in the top 1 percent of AnywheRE teams nationwide.

“Coldwell Banker Warburg is a luxury boutique real estate company with an amazing reputation for excellent service,” Louie said in a statement. “Combined with Coldwell Banker Global Luxury, an extraordinary program, my team finds itself in a perfect environment for success.”

Email Lillian Dickerson