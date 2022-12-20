Following a four-year stint with Compass, the five-person McNair Group team has returned to Coldwell Banker, where the team was founded in 2008, it was announced Friday.

The McNair Group, a leading real estate team in the San Francisco and Silicon Valley region, has rejoined Coldwell Banker after a four-year stint at Compass, the company announced Friday.

Led by Billy McNair, the five-person team, which closed in excess of $320 million in sales volume in 2021, will be associated with Coldwell Banker’s Menlo Park office.

The McNair Group has consistently appeared in RealTrends The Thousand and America’s Best rankings over the years. In 2019, McNair landed the No. 12 agent by sales volume ranking for The Thousand, with more than $227 million in sales volume.

“Billy and his team provide the top-notch service and local market expertise to their clients,” Jennifer Lind, president of Coldwell Banker Realty in Northern California, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Billy back to Coldwell Banker, where together we will continue to elevate the real estate offerings for the Silicon Valley and beyond.”

The McNair Group launched in 2008 with Coldwell Banker and was affiliated with the brand until late 2018 when McNair moved the team over to Compass. Many members of the team have lived on the San Francisco Peninsula for most of their lives, and have become experts in the region’s real estate market over time.

McNair himself has more than $1.5 billion in career sales to his name. He has both a law degree and a MBA in addition to his real estate license, and maintains a legal license in the state of California. This combination of background and skills have given him prowess in negotiating, finance, market conditions and macro and micro-economic trends, according to the announcement.

“Our team’s commitment to providing world-class service to our clients means that we constantly evaluate our own affiliations and resources,” McNair said in a statement. “Coldwell Banker continues to be the North Star of the real estate industry in guiding agents and consumers home, especially through times of change and progress. That is why we are excited to partner our business with Coldwell Banker Realty, who we know will support our team in providing the highest level of care our clients have come to expect.”

In August, Compass announced it was abandoning its stock and financial incentives in agent recruiting. The brokerage has also taken a lot of heat from others in the industry lately, as it continues to struggle to achieve profitability.

