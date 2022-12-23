New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here

Mia Calabrese, one of the breakout stars of Selling the Hamptons, which premiered last January, started the year off with a bang and hasn’t stopped since.

Calabrese told Inman she closed $325 million in sales in 2021 and has some big plans for the year ahead. The luxury salesperson at Nest Seekers International has a degree in government and politics and worked in affluent hospitality for nearly 10 years before transitioning into luxury real estate.

She’s making an appearance at Inman Connect New York in January to discuss with other top producers how to become the star agent in a market, so Inman recently spoke with Calabrese to learn what else she’s got up her sleeves for 2023.

Inman News: How are you today?

Calabrese: I’m very excited to be working with you guys in the next month or so!

We are too! I’d like to talk with you today a bit about what your professional life has been like recently and where you’d like it to go from here. What’s something you’ve accomplished in the last year that you’re proud of?

Being part of a top-producing team at Nest Seekers is huge. Closing $325 million last year and having $1 billion in the pipeline for next year is incredible. Having an opportunity to have exposure and build my brand at such an early point in my career, which I know obviously is one of the hardest things for agents to accomplish anywhere, then led me to do things like Page Six and the New York Post … It was an incredible year for me.

How exciting: It’s so nice to see those things pay off for you. So what have you got lined up for 2023?

Next year’s going to be bigger than ever business-wise. I’m representing a beautiful project in Chelsea, and I have several others that I’m going to sell out and I’m planning to make it a billion-dollar year for myself next year.

Additionally, as star of Selling the Hamptons, which is now on HBO Max [the series was previously on Discovery+], I hope to become the most celebrated and followed real estate agent in the world. I’m a girl who comes from the south side of Chicago and to be selling estates to millionaires and billionaires in New York, South Florida and the Hamptons is something that I couldn’t make up in my wildest dreams.

That’s amazing. Since we’re talking about followers, what’s your go-to strategy for social media?

It’s funny you ask — content is king right now. I try and be as authentic to myself when I’m on social media and share as much as possible, whether it’s business, work, what’s going on in life or what I like and don’t like. I want to be not only a mentor, but someone people can look up to and enjoy watching, whether that’s because of the television show or just rooting me on and cheering me on in business.

I feel like people are always touting authenticity so that seems spot on.

A lot of people are not being true to themselves on the internet, because they’re afraid of what can happen or how people are going to judge them. And obviously, you have to keep all those things in mind, but with that said, I always try to be true to myself. And I am a unique person and multifaceted and had a really interesting background and life story, and I don’t need to fit the cookie-cutter mold of any agent — I am myself.

Good advice: So how are you prepping for 2023?

My preparation for 2023 began months ago. I created a clear strategy for myself. I’m planning on expanding to additional geographical areas, growing my team around me, listing larger properties and aiming at higher and higher price points. One of the things that I’m really, really good at, believe it or not, is good old-fashioned cold-calling. I still do this and it works for me. So it’s all about dividing and multiplying. That’s the name of the game. And I plan on mentoring four to five associates to do the same for me and use that skill in various new ways beyond prospecting listings.

So, we’ve talked about social media, but like I said, content is king. I also plan on having cameras around me around the clock as much as possible to produce as much content as I humanly can between all of the platforms.

Wow, that sounds like quite the undertaking, but I’m sure it will pay off.

I have tenacity; I’ll figure it out.

Can you share more about what new geographical areas you’re looking to expand to?

Not right now, but you’ll hear about it very soon.

Interesting, and good to know. So that brings us to Inman Connect New York, which we’ll be seeing you at soon. What are you looking forward to?

I am very much looking forward to that. First of all, I’m so grateful that you guys asked me to be a part of that. I feel extremely fortunate and blessed. So thank you.

I’m really looking forward to collaborating and listening to like-minded individuals. I want to learn as much as I can, and I want to meet everyone on the tech side and on the real estate side of things. This conference has been a critical part of our industry in connecting and informing us, and I want to be a part of it and a part of the conversation. I want to know who my competitors are and what they’re up to. And I also want everyone to know who I am.

Well, it’s a great place to do all those things. We’ll make it happen. Anything else on your mind you want to discuss?

There are a lot of exciting things coming in 2023 and you can now watch [Selling the Hamptons] on HBO Max. It’s very exciting, and I’m grateful and thankful and happy you took the time to chat with me today.

Right, so when is Season 2 coming?

I can’t say — we already filmed it, but it will be in the first quarter of next year.

Email Lillian Dickerson