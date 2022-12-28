Check out these video highlights from Inman Connect events in 2022 to prepare for your best year ever in 2023.

Here are 23 excellent Inman Connect videos from the past year to help you get ready for 2023.

Agent Basics

Join us as Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini and Company breaks down how to navigate the choppy waters of an industry downturn.

Industry visionary Gary Keller sits down with Brad Inman to discuss the good, bad, and the ugly of real estate today – and how real estate entrepreneurs can master the fundamentals to thrive, even when the market is giving mixed signals.

Juggling the demands of reality TV and a thriving real estate career requires top-notch assistance and taking advantage of lulls when they become available. Find out how “Selling Sunset” stars Jason Oppenheim and Mary Fitzgerald do it all in this exclusive ICLV sit-down with Kofi Nartey.

On stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas, DelPrete argued that most consumers don’t need or want to navigate yet another dashboard or website. In many cases, they just want their agent.

Not sure what to say when asked to cut your commission? Learn to have those sticky conversations with ease by following these veterans’ tips.

Marketing and branding

Real estate’s master of marketing shares simple tips for building a personal brand that will further your business, bring in leads, and foster personal development.

Gear up for an afternoon of high energy and takeaways as we dive into how to strategize and implement your content plan for 2023.

It’s time to stand out in a sea of sameness with your real estate marketing. In this presentation, learn creative and actionable marketing ideas to stand out among the “same old same old” that we often see in real estate marketing. Learn innovative marketing ideas that will propel your business to the next level.

What are Instagram Reels, and how can you use them in your real estate marketing strategy? Join us as we break down how to get started and the best apps to create content in innovative but efficient ways.

During an Inman Connect panel on Tuesday, social media coach, speaker and foreclosure expert Marki Lemons-Ryhal shared key tips for agents to up their marketing games.

Scaling and growing your real estate business

Join industry experts Nick Bailey and Scott Wright as they share their perspective on the benefits of M&A and if it’s a right fit for you and your brokerage.

Top industry coach and consultant Jon Cheplak takes the stage to share how you can build a best-in-class team and company, no matter the housing market environment.

With any sized team, culture is essential to scaling and retaining team members, Aaron Kirman, Dawn McKenna and Anthony Marguleas told Katie Kossev at Inman Connect Las Vegas.

Nicole Lopez with Mark Dimas Properties and Stacy Soleil with Follow Up Boss, share advice for brokers about how to create a profitable team model.

Technology and innovation

Join us as one of the most brilliant minds in technology shares how the industry is changing, what still needs to be done, and what new tech trends will impact your business.

Clelia Peters sits down with the Pacaso founder, and co-founder and former CEO of Zillow to discuss how innovation can create new opportunities for the industry.

Pandemic-spurred access to technology in the transaction continues to fuel consumer demand for more seamless ways of doing business, speakers at Inman Connect Las Vegas said.

Companies seeking to use technology to add transparency and reduce friction in the homebuying process are particularly useful now, experts said during an Inman Connect Now virtual event.

Technology is at its most useful when it is solving problems and making experiences more user-friendly — a rule that applies to real estate tech.

Markets, economy, trends and predictions

Join us as industry experts explore the current trends in tech, venture capital, and innovation and what they expect to see from major incumbents in the months ahead.

How did this entrepreneur separate himself from the pack of so many troubled companies and set himself up for success in the downturn?

Buckle up as Mike provides an evidence-based, strategy masterclass on the major shifts across the industry, focusing on the big real estate portals, iBuyers, Power Buyers, tech brokers and more.

At Inman Connect Las Vegas in July, the Place co-founder shared how he has prepared his business for the choppy economic waters that may lie ahead.

Jessi Healey is a freelance writer and social media manager specializing in real estate. Find her on Instagram or LinkedIn.