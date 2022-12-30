New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here
Ordinarily, I make predictions this time of year but not for 2023. Too much uncertainty, so I won’t waste your time.
Instead, here’s a list of 100 ideas to consider for the new year.
- Invest more, consume less.
- A little guilt can go a long way.
- Find joy in something other than growing your business.
- Take rejection personally; you are human.
- Never stop thinking about ways to grow your business.
- If you’re obsessed with fairness, find a new obsession
-
- Hope is for church, not for business.
- Volunteer one hour a week.
- Splash your face with cold water every morning.
-
- Wear clean socks.
- Stroll like the Italians, slowly with your hands behind your back.
- If someone wants you to invest, ask how much they are putting in.
- Network all day, every day with family, friends, colleagues and strangers.
- When someone says “it’s your call”, they don’t mean it
- Stop filling out customer service surveys; it’s AI run amok.
- Duck the tough stuff today, but face it tomorrow.
- Don’t make business complicated; you know what to do.
-
- A belly laugh will save any bad day; call that friend who makes you cackle.
- Excellence is worth the effort.
- Take up swimming and sit by the pool for 10 minutes afterward.
- If you indulge in cookie dough or peanut butter, wipe it off the corners of your mouth.
-
- By noon you will make at least one mistake. Get over it.
- Focus is the number one rule of business.
- Next year, make transactions your priority, spend less time and money on customer acquisition.
- Eye your credit card statement and cancel three reoccurring charges.
- Decisiveness pays dividends; reaction costs you.
-
- You may know what you want, but what you can have is another matter.
- Reach out to a VIP who you respect and say, “I need your advice.”
- Read more, watch less.
-
- If you try to live each day to its fullest, you may not need a bucket list.
- Buy a one-way airline ticket
- Remember two heads are better than one and three are better than two.
- Give more to your best employee than they expect.
-
- Have a realistic strategy for next year and stick to it.
- Be willing to dump a strategy that isn’t working.
- Your P&L for the last half of 2022 is what next year will look like.
- If you don’t want your kids living in your basement at 30, teach them ambition.
-
- If you love your job, life-work balance is overrated.
- While you dream big, wash your car
- Remember none of us are coming out of this alive.
- Break the judging-others habit.
-
- Never fear asking for help, but don’t overdo it.
- Money falls from trees if you have the right business model.
- Make reflection a daily habit, but don’t fill it with regrets.
- Sell your biggest stock losers by the end of the year.
-
- Hire slow, fire fast.
- Don’t define a good relationship by what you have in common.
- Find a new business collaborator.
- Liquidity is freedom.
-
- Hire smart, hard-working people — no family, no friends.
- Vote for candidates who support laws for citizens, not special interests.
- Worry less about your kids; it does not help them.
- If envy motivates you, so be it.
-
- Go to Burning Man, Disneyland or Coachella. Play golf at Pebble Beach.
- Most of the things you need to expand your business don’t cost money.
- Breathe in for three seconds. Hold for three. Breath out for three. Repeat three times.
- Walk more, talk less.
-
- Be less naïve. Which company wins if TikTok is banned? Hint: It spent $20 million on lobbyists last year.
- Your mom will be an even better mother after she dies.
- Being perfect is not worth the trouble.
- Surprise a busy friend; pick them up at the airport.
-
- Challenge anyone that tells you that success is a bad thing.
- Dress for style, then for comfort.
- If you must cut your payroll, do so with dignity
- Speak your mind when people least expect it.
-
- Either write that book or stop talking about it.
- If you’ve never fallen madly in love, meet more people to increase the odds.
- Try changing your position on a controversial issue.
- Aggressive can be better than passive-aggressive.
-
- Try a little self-deprecation, but don’t be pathetic.
- Don’t cheat on your taxes.
- Visit a neighbor who lives alone
- Read a print newspaper occasionally.
-
- Try smiling more; you will look younger.
- Renegotiate any debts that you can.
- Be cynical, suspicious, skeptical and wary.
- Clean your throw blankets.
-
- Check in on your siblings.
- Hug your young kid and whisper softly but firmly, “Knock it off.”
- Make no New Year’s resolutions this coming year.
- Don’t put much stock in self-help gurus, coaches, consultants or experts.
-
Comments