The Southland Regional Association of Realtors, which boasts nearly 11,000 members in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, will link up with California Regional MLS beginning May 1.

The nation’s largest multiple listing service is set to get even bigger in the first half of this year, steadily inching toward a statewide goal.

As of May 1, California Regional MLS will be adding the Southland Regional Association of Realtors (SRAR), which has nearly 11,000 Realtor members in the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, as a fully participating association and shareholder. At that time, CRMLS will have 41 fully participating Realtor associations as members. CRMLS has more than 110,000 subscribers, including SRAR’s members.

Currently, SRAR white-labels CRMLS’s platform of active and historical data and products as its own MLS, CRISNet. Once SRAR joins CRMLS in its entirety, CRISNet will no longer exist but there will be “virtually no change” in the systems SRAR’s members use, CRMLS CEO Art Carter told Inman via email.

However, SRAR members will become full members of CRMLS and have access to CRMLS’s suite of support services, including customer care, education, compliance, data licensing, and association branding, according to an announcement.

SRAR’s members will also be able to access data shares with bridgeMLS in the San Francisco East Bay region and with San Diego MLS, including their active and historical listing data, according to Carter.

“Considering our successful and long-standing relationship, it only made sense to expand our affiliation,” Carter said.

“At CRMLS we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of innovation and collaboration, and offering SRAR full access to our extensive network of services, education, and support is part of what is sure to be an exciting 2023.”

CRMLS has pursued the goal of a statewide MLS for years through various cooperative agreements with associations and MLSs, including data shares. Asked what finally convinced Southland Regional to join as a full member, Carter pointed to the benefits the association’s members would receive and said, “In a rapidly shifting industry, it is important for associations to have the support they need to provide to their members.”

Similarly, in an emailed statement, SRAR 2023 President Rich Pisani told Inman, “Becoming a fully participating association will increase benefits to our members including improved customer service, training and education, compliance and data licensing. We look forward to expanding our relationship with CRMLS.”

