Facebook parent company Meta announced on Dec. 29 that users will no longer be able to share listings on Facebook Marketplace with their business profile, a change that drew agent ire. Read more.
2. Compass launches third round of layoffs as job cuts extend into 2023
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin sent an email to staff on Thursday morning informing employees of the latest staff reduction, marking the third round of layoffs in eight months. Read more.
3. 9 lead generation strategies that work every time
Act consistently on these tried-and-true strategies and your lead-generation efforts will start out strong in 2023. Read more.
4. Brad Inman’s inspirational guide to success in 2023
Wear clean socks, avoid jerks, give more to your employees than they expect and learn how to stroll like the Italians — read on for these and 96 other shrewd pieces of advice for the new year. Read more.
5. Glenn Sanford steps in as eXp Realty CEO; Jason Gesing takes on new role
Sanford will helm the company’s brokerage while Gesing, who had served as its chief executive officer, will shift into an expanded role as chief industry relations officer for eXp World Holdings. Read more.
