New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

1. Agents baffled by confusing new Facebook property listing policy

Facebook parent company Meta announced on Dec. 29 that users will no longer be able to share listings on Facebook Marketplace with their business profile, a change that drew agent ire. Read more.

2. Compass launches third round of layoffs as job cuts extend into 2023

Compass CEO Robert Reffkin sent an email to staff on Thursday morning informing employees of the latest staff reduction, marking the third round of layoffs in eight months. Read more.

3. 9 lead generation strategies that work every time

Act consistently on these tried-and-true strategies and your lead-generation efforts will start out strong in 2023. Read more.

4. Brad Inman’s inspirational guide to success in 2023

Wear clean socks, avoid jerks, give more to your employees than they expect and learn how to stroll like the Italians — read on for these and 96 other shrewd pieces of advice for the new year. Read more.

5. Glenn Sanford steps in as eXp Realty CEO; Jason Gesing takes on new role

Photo by AJ Canaria of Moxiworks

Sanford will helm the company’s brokerage while Gesing, who had served as its chief executive officer, will shift into an expanded role as chief industry relations officer for eXp World Holdings. Read more.

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×