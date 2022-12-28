New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here .

If you’re a regular Inman reader, you probably have your go-to contributors — the ones whose names you look for and never fail to click on. Maybe you even bookmark their columns or their author page to return to, since they always seem to have some nuggets of wisdom for you to revisit.

Maybe you love the practical, actionable advice that you find in some columns or the high-level industry overviews you find in others. Maybe you like someone who stirs things up and says what everyone else is thinking. Maybe you’re looking for a broker or team leader’s perspective; maybe you want boots-on-the-ground agent advice.

Whatever your taste, Inman has a contributor for you: Industry professionals from agents to brokers to trainers and more, all of whom know what it’s like to be where you are and all of whom bring their practical advice to you in written or video form (or sometimes both). Here are the contributors you couldn’t get enough of this year and their most-read columns.

Jimmy Burgess

Jimmy Burgess is the CEO for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beach Properties of Florida in Northwest Florida.

Bernice Ross

Bernice Ross, president and CEO of BrokerageUP and RealEstateCoach.com, is a national speaker, author and trainer with more than 1,000 published articles.

Carl Medford

Carl Medford is CEO of The Medford Team.

Darryl Davis

Darryl Davis, is a top-producing agent and has personally trained more than 100,000 agents globally, is a best-selling author of “How to Become a Power Agent® in Real Estate,” and is a Certified Speaking Professional (CSP).

Mike DelPrete

Mike DelPrete is a tech entrepreneur and global business advisor, speaker and mentor with broad expertise in online real estate tech.

Cara Ameer

Cara Ameer brings a unique perspective to real estate as a bi-coastal agent focusing on the Southern California and Northeast Florida markets with Coldwell Banker.

Troy Palmquist

Troy Palmquist is the founder and broker of DOORA Properties in Southern California.

Byron Lazine

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Adam Hergenrother

Adam Hergenrother is the Founder and CEO of Adam Hergenrother Companies (AHC), which includes Livian, among several other real estate, construction management, development and leadership training companies.

Matthew Gardner

Matthew Gardner is the chief economist for Windermere Real Estate, the second largest regional real estate company in the nation.