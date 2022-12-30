New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

1. The 2023 housing market: A real estate ‘reckoning is at hand’

 

Economists and other housing experts predict the market will be more balanced among buyers and sellers. Home prices won’t change much while mortgage interest rates will continue to dip.

2. 7 resources that guarantee you’ll be the smartest agent in the room

Canva

When you gather, assimilate and distribute market knowledge, you can become the resource for real estate information in your area. Here’s where to get the 411.

3. 2022 by the numbers: The dirty data that drove a weird year in real estate

To better illustrate how capricious the real estate industry was in 2022, Inman searched high and low for rogue data points that drove the housing market and best reflected this year’s wild tumble.

4. We asked a bot to write about real estate in 2022. This is the result

We asked the buzzy new AI tool ChatGPT to write a report for Inman on iBuyers, technology and tips for agents going into the new year. Turns out, the bot might have a bright future in real estate.

5. Sales plunge 35% in November, marking biggest decline on record

Getty Images

Home sales posted their biggest annual decline since Redfin started tracking the metric in 2012.

