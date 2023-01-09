Inman Access, a new immersive online experience that offers real estate professionals the opportunity to learn from the industry’s best practitioners and experts, launches today.

Designed exclusively for the real estate industry, Inman Access offers expert-led sessions to help agents and brokers expand their skills in marketing, agent basics and technology, as well as features on the latest trends and a look inside up-to-the-minute news.

Sessions are available anytime, anywhere on desktop and mobile devices.



“Our top priority is to provide real estate professionals the training, tools and education required to meet the moment and navigate current market conditions,” Inman Chief Executive Officer Emily Paquette said. “Inman Access is designed to do exactly that, delivering an elevated and immersive learning experience around key topics with classes led by the industry’s most sought-after instructors and practitioners.”

Featured instructors include Glennda Baker, Jon Cheplak, Mike DelPrete, Brad Inman, Gary Keller, Ryan Serhant, Verl Workman and Giselle Ugarte, among many others

Inman Access delivers skills-focused advice for the real estate professional across these topics:

BEHIND THE CURTAIN. What’s vital to know about the latest real estate news — and why it matters.

AGENT BASICS. Master the foundational elements to grow a thriving real estate business, no matter the external conditions or market factors.

MARKETING AND BRANDING. From social media to personal branding, here are the secrets to becoming an expert in every aspect of marketing.

SCALING AND GROWING YOUR BUSINESS. Learn how to improve the bottom line, and master the tools to grow a real estate business.

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION: Understand the technology reshaping the industry — and the best tools for real estate pros.

MARKETS AND ECONOMY: Go deep inside the economic trends impacting the real estate industry, both nationally and locally.

TRENDS AND PREDICTIONS. Learn and explore what's around the bend for real estate from industry strategists and futurists.

New content will be added weekly.

“It’s a game-changer for real estate professionals,” Paquette added. “And we’re excited to deliver it to the world.”

Learn more about and subscribe to Inman Access here.

