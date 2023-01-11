Following her departure from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Pierson joined forces with Jerfita to build on Jerfita’s existing team and create the Jerfita Pierson Team at Compass.

In the latest agent reshuffling during the market downturn, one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ luxury agents in Chicago, has jumped ship for Compass.

Meredith Pierson joined the brokerage branch based in Glenview, a northern suburb of Chicago, and has launched the Jerfita Pierson Team with Missy Jerfita, The Real Deal reported.

The team, which builds on Jerfita’s previously existing team, the Jerfita Team, has five licensed agents and two support staff members across Compass’ Glenview and Lincoln Park offices.

With their forces now combined, the two agents have roughly doubled their service area, The Real Deal said.

“As one team, we augment marketing, benefit from more resources and double our expertise to meet the needs of our clients in both the suburbs and the city,” Jerfita said in a statement.

Over the past five years, the duo has closed more than $300 million in sales volume combined, Compass told The Real Deal. The team will serve a wide variety of clientele, Compass added, from first-time homebuyers to luxury clients.

Since beginning her real estate career in 2017, Pierson has closed more than 120 transactions totaling over $65 million in sales volume. Jerfita has been in the industry since 2003 and is a founding member of Compass Glenview.

Compass has continued to recruit agents even as the brokerage has faced financial difficulties over the past several months and dropped its trademark stock and financial incentives to woo agents. The company recently announced its third round of layoffs within the past eight months, amounting to a total of 1,200 employee layoffs in that period. The brokerage is also reportedly shopping around 89,000 square feet of office space in Manhattan in another effort to cut costs.

