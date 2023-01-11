Following her departure from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Pierson joined forces with Jerfita to build on Jerfita’s existing team and create the Jerfita Pierson Team at Compass.

New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here

In the latest agent reshuffling during the market downturn, one of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ luxury agents in Chicago, has jumped ship for Compass.

Meredith Pierson | Compass

Meredith Pierson joined the brokerage branch based in Glenview, a northern suburb of Chicago, and has launched the Jerfita Pierson Team with Missy Jerfita, The Real Deal reported.

The team, which builds on Jerfita’s previously existing team, the Jerfita Team, has five licensed agents and two support staff members across Compass’ Glenview and Lincoln Park offices.

With their forces now combined, the two agents have roughly doubled their service area, The Real Deal said.

“As one team, we augment marketing, benefit from more resources and double our expertise to meet the needs of our clients in both the suburbs and the city,” Jerfita said in a statement.

Missy Jerfita | Compass

Over the past five years, the duo has closed more than $300 million in sales volume combined, Compass told The Real Deal. The team will serve a wide variety of clientele, Compass added, from first-time homebuyers to luxury clients.

Since beginning her real estate career in 2017, Pierson has closed more than 120 transactions totaling over $65 million in sales volume. Jerfita has been in the industry since 2003 and is a founding member of Compass Glenview.

Compass has continued to recruit agents even as the brokerage has faced financial difficulties over the past several months and dropped its trademark stock and financial incentives to woo agents. The company recently announced its third round of layoffs within the past eight months, amounting to a total of 1,200 employee layoffs in that period. The brokerage is also reportedly shopping around 89,000 square feet of office space in Manhattan in another effort to cut costs.

Email Lillian Dickerson

Compass | luxury
Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×