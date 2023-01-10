In the newly established role, Anne Colvin, formerly of Luxury Presence, will manage the brand’s execution of its service offerings, such as its technology, marketing, coaching and training.

Anne Colvin named Christie’s VP of Affiliate Services

Christie’s International Real Estate has hired on luxury real estate vet Anne Colvin as vice president of Affiliate Services, the brokerage announced on Monday.

In the newly established role, Colvin will manage the brand’s execution of its service offerings, such as its technology, marketing, coaching and training. She’ll also help foster relationships between Christie’s International Real Estate, the company’s affiliates and Christie’s auction house. Working with the executive team, Colvin will also aim to bolster engagement with affiliates of the brand.

“Right now, we are focused on delivering more services and resources than ever before, so having someone like Anne, who has deep industry relationships and experience and understands the inner workings of independent brokerages, is incredible for our affiliates and our brand,” Christie’s International Real Estate President Chris Lim said in a statement.

Before joining Christie’s, Colvin worked as director of partnerships for digital marketing firm Luxury Presence for about two years. Prior to her tenure there, she worked at Luxury Portfolio International for about 11 years in various roles, including director of operations and director of member services.

As an undergraduate, she studied architecture at Syracuse University, and is now based in Chicago.

“Between the technology, marketing, training resources and the rich heritage of Christie’s, I have yet to encounter a luxury real estate brand whose value proposition is more compelling than Christie’s International Real Estate,” Colvin said in a statement. “It’s very exciting to be in a position where I can help our member firms to be more successful by leveraging these tools.”

Christie’s International Real Estate recently began implementing new brokerage technology, pl@tform, following its acquisition by @properties in late 2021. In that time, the brand has also launched new marketing strategies through its partnership with @properties, including the C-Suite social media content hub, Digital Listing Presentation and Creative Studio, which enables agents to personalize their marketing.

