Real estate software company planetRE has released a new feature for its CRM (customer relationship management software) that leverages the popular content automation solution, Chat GPT.

Called simply Intelligent Assistant, the new tool is designed to generate visuals for social media and marketing outreach using natural language queries, according to a Jan. 10 announcement. Results of the search can then be distributed via text and email and used in predictive marketing campaigns from within Socialite CRM, planetRE’s flagship lead management tool.

The company intends to make it easier for agents to generate useful, engaging content, which can be a challenge under the pressure of multiple homebuyer and seller marketing efforts, the majority of which are digital.

“Humans have worked hard for a long time. It is time machines do the heavy lifting from here on,” said CEO of planetRE Subrao Shenoy in the announcement. “The new capabilities of planetRE CRM using creative AI for content, art and imagery enhances the marketers productivity and a new competitive advantage.”

PlanetRE’s timing is precise, as the industry is just now being made aware of the power of bot-created content. Chat GPT’s influence seems to be taking hold quickly. Inman even tested it to help write an article on real estate trends.

While Chat GPT has earned press of late, there are other solutions out there that leverage natural language processing technology to help businesses produce information. JasperAI and Boo have wider business world appeal, while ListAssist, Nila June and ListingAI are specific to the real estate space.

Marketing professionals should expect more options in this category to surface quickly as these tools exist in a rare space, one in which they’re very code helps them improve the more often they’re used, thus making text accuracy and usefulness perpetually better.

Business automation tools, such as chat bots and conversational AI, have been used in real estate for a number of years to assist in website lead capture and lead qualification, mostly. Some vendors choose to give their “identities” human qualities, like the ability to use emojis or insert typos, while others are more overt to the origins.

PlanetRE created a consumer home search app in 2020 as part of its CRM, but it wasn’t highly regarded in an Inman review. Nevertheless, the company continues to recognize trends and advance its product.

Among other technologies, the company also developed a Millennial Search Portal, Facebook apps for real estate, a transaction tracking solution and an agent money management product.

