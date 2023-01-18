Seligman brings to Douglas Elliman more than two decades of experience in human resources management roles at a number of luxury and beauty companies, including Arcade Beauty, L’Occitane en Provence, Tiffany & Co., Shiseido and more.

New York-based brokerage Douglas Elliman Realty has appointed Lisa Seligman as senior vice president of human resources, the firm announced on Tuesday.

In the corporate executive team role, Seligman will rise to the helm of Douglas Elliman’s recruitment, development, performance management and diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, according to the announcement.

“Our strength as a company is a measure of our commitment to people and their professional growth,” Scott Durkin, CEO of Douglas Elliman Realty, said in a statement. “In that regard, bringing in a leader of Lisa’s caliber represents a major investment in our long-term strength. We are confident she will help Douglas Elliman to remain a vital brand for many years to come.”

Seligman brings to Douglas Elliman more than two decades of experience in human resources management roles at a number of luxury and beauty companies, including Arcade Beauty, L’Occitane en Provence, Tiffany & Co., Shiseido and more. Her specialties lie in strategic planning, change management, learning and development, leadership coaching, diversity and inclusion, performance management and talent management, according to her LinkedIn profile.

“Douglas Elliman is one of those rare organizations that best honors its legacy and longevity by staying focused on the future,” Seligman said in a statement. “I am honored and humbled to join this venerable institution, and I look forward to helping ensure its continued growth and success.”

Seligman’s appointment to the role follows the death of her predecessor, Karen Chesleigh, who passed away on Aug. 1, 2022, at the age of 55.

Seligman will be based out of Douglas Elliman’s flagship office in Manhattan at 575 Madison Ave.

