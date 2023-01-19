Founded in 2018, the team’s career sales volume exceeds $300 million, and in 2022, the team was ranked one of the top in New York State by RealTrends.

New York City-based Adrian Noriega and Natalie Eisen of the Adrian and Natalie Team have left CORE Real Estate for The Corcoran Group, the brokerage revealed to Inman on Thursday.

Founded in 2018, the team’s career sales volume exceeds $300 million, and in 2022, the team was ranked No. 94 in New York State by RealTrends with $73.15 million in sales volume.

The Adrian and Natalie Team is joining Corcoran’s Chelsea office, which is led by senior managing directors Garret Lepaw and Tim Cass. Eisen began her real estate career at CORE in 2015, and Noriega was actually at Corcoran for about two years before joining CORE in 2011. Prior to his stint at Corcoran, he was affiliated with Douglas Elliman for about eight years.

Noriega was also featured on multiple episodes of HGTV’s Selling New York, which aired for eight seasons from 2010 to 2014.

“We are thrilled to welcome Adrian, Natalie and their team to our high-performing Chelsea office,” Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of Corcoran, said in a statement. “Not only are they well-respected real estate experts, their dedication to their clients sets them apart. I’m confident that Corcoran’s unmatched support will allow them to drive their business even further.”

Some of the team’s most notable recent sales include the $58 million sell-out of four units at the fully restored 49 Greene Street in Soho’s Cast Iron Historic District, led by Noriega, with the penthouse closing at $32.66 million in 2022. DXA Architects led the building’s design and restoration.

The team also led sales for luxury prewar conversion The Marlow, designed by BKSK, and located on the Upper West Side. Prior to moving to Corcoran, the team sold 75 percent of the building’s inventory totaling roughly $60 million.

“Bringing our team to Corcoran was an easy decision — they are the top brokerage in Manhattan and known for their outstanding agent support,” Noriega said in a statement.

“Continuing to grow our business in New York City, while expanding into the Hamptons, is a big priority. I’m confident that their storied presence in both markets will help boost our business even further. I will forever be grateful for my time at CORE and owe a great deal of gratitude to Shaun Osher, who was a major driver in our success. I am excited to see how far we can go with the Corcoran brand behind us.”

Noriega resides in East Hampton with his husband and their miniature schnauzers. Eisen lives in Brooklyn Heights with her husband and their cavapoo.

