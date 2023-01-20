New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Lazine and White are talking about the Keller Williams cold-call settlement, the increase in home price cuts and the weekly media review Left, Middle, Right.

Topic No. 1: The Keller Williams $40M cold-call settlement

According to a recent Inman article, Keller Williams Realty has agreed to pay $40 million to settle a class action lawsuit alleging its agents made unsolicited, pre-recorded calls to consumers without their consent, including to those on the National Do Not Call Registry.

Lazine said that what he doesn’t want to have happen is for agents to fall into the trap of “now I can’t make my calls.” Make your calls, especially to those who have opted in to your content and your mailing list. You’ll put yourself out of business if you fail to follow up with people who are trying to connect with you.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs in this case have filed numerous lawsuits against other companies under TCPA, including Realogy. Those receiving settlements in the case are eligible for up to $20, while the attorneys will make up to $10 million. The takeaway for agents, said White, is that you need to stay professional and follow the Do Not Call list when you make your calls.