A company that powers the home search for buyers using artificial intelligence, generating leads for agents, will enter new markets this year CEO Omer Granot said on Wednesday at Inman Connect New York.

Real estate professionals should be prepared to harness the power of artificial intelligence in the near future, and a new company offering tools that help teams and brokerages reach more contacts is headed for new markets this year.

Localize, founded recently in New York City, will bring its AI-led company to more markets across the U.S. in 2023, the company’s CEO Omer Granot said on stage Wednesday at Inman Connect New York.

“Our system does what you would do if you had basically unlimited time,” Granot said at the event.

Localize works by feeding homebuyers information to guide the start of their homebuying search. It then refines the search based on the customer’s inputs, and creates qualified leads for real estate agents.

Traditionally, Granot said a team might hire an inside sales agent (ISA) to qualify leads, search for new leads and generally keep in touch.

If the ISA can make contact with 10,000 possible leads over 10 days, Granot said Localize lets agents make contact with everyone.

“[We] try to take the load of doing that for the masses of people you could potentially talk to but you’re not talking to because you don’t have the time,” Granot said. “And [we] really focus on those who are ready to transact. They’re qualified, now they need you to take them there and help them with the actual decision that is where we pull you back in.”

It’s not just client management, Granot added. Agents looking to remain leaders through content creation can easily do it at scale with AI.

“Everyone needs to choose what their pain point is,” Granot said. “We specifically focus on scalability.”

That focus applies to Localize, which will begin expanding beyond New York City neighborhoods.

“Twenty twenty-three for us is a year we want to basically break through and expand,” Granot said. “We’re now ready to go national.”

