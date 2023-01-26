“We are really not in the real estate business…We’re in the relationship business,” said luxury broker Dolly Lenz at the final session of Inman Connect New York on Thursday.

In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

If there’s one simple but broad thing agents can do to make what is expected to be a slow year much better, New York luxury real estate broker Dolly Lenz had two words.

“Be obsessed,” Lenz told a crowd on Friday, the final day of Inman Connect New York 2023.

She and her daughter Jenny Lenz expanded on other ways to generate more business this year. But at a high level, Dolly Lenz said agents who put in the work will be prepared to win business if they are passionate about the craft.

Dolly Lenz | Photo by AJ Canaria & Mercedes Santiago of MoxiWorks

“Don’t walk into a house and say, ‘Gee, what should this trade for?’ Dolly Lenz said. “Be prepared. If you’re obsessed it’s naturally going to happen. You will be prepared.”

The pair, who both operate under the Dolly Lenz Real Estate brokerage, closed out the final session at Inman Connect after three days of speeches and panels about where the real estate market is moving and how brokers and agents can keep up.

“All of that detail is going to make you credible,” Dolly Lenz said. “And if you’re credible you will be successful.”

“We are really not in the real estate business,” Dolly Lenz said. “That is a vehicle by which we make a living. We’re in the relationship business.”

Jenny Lenz | Photo by AJ Canaria & Mercedes Santiago of MoxiWorks

Things like sending friends and past clients an email with an article that’s relevant to their interest, reaching out on birthdays or offering congratulations can all work wonders, the Lenzes said.

“We’re not insurance agents where every year you renew your policy come January,” Jenny Lenz said.

“You really have to have those touchpoints because otherwise, people forget you,” she added. “They just use their Aunt Sally or Uncle Greg who just got their license.”

Email Taylor Anderson

Show Comments Hide Comments

Comments

Sign up for Inman’s Morning Headlines
What you need to know to start your day with all the latest industry developments
By submitting your email address, you agree to receive marketing emails from Inman.
Success!
Thank you for subscribing to Morning Headlines.
Back to top
Only 3 days left to register for Inman Connect Las Vegas before prices go up! Don't miss the premier event for real estate pros.Register Now ×
Limited Time Offer: Get 1 year of Inman Select for $199SUBSCRIBE×
Log in
If you created your account with Google or Facebook
Don't have an account?
Create an Account
Forgot your password?
No Problem

Simply enter the email address you used to create your account and click "Reset Password". You will receive additional instructions via email.

Forgot your username? If so please contact customer support at (510) 658-9252

Password Reset Confirmation

Password Reset Instructions have been sent to

Subscribe to The Weekender
Get the week's leading headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Top headlines from around the real estate industry. Breaking news as it happens.
15 stories covering tech, special reports, video and opinion.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
Unique features from hacker profiles to portal watch and video interviews.
It looks like you’re already a Select Member!
To subscribe to exclusive newsletters, visit your email preferences in the account settings.
Account Settings
Up-to-the-minute news and interviews in your inbox, ticket discounts for Inman events and more
1-Step CheckoutPay with a credit card
By continuing, you agree to Inman’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You will be charged . Your subscription will automatically renew for on . For more details on our payment terms and how to cancel, click here.

Interested in a group subscription?
Finish setting up your subscription
×