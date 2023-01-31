In these times, double down — on your skills, on your knowledge, on you. Join us Aug. 8-10 at Inman Connect Las Vegas to lean into the shift and learn from the best. Get your ticket now for the best price.

Committing to a real estate conference is a big deal. Showing up to the conference is a bigger deal. Actually applying what you’ve learned from that conference is the biggest deal.

When you go to a conference like Inman Connect, Buffini, Ferry or Glover U, you get all the feels, all the excitement, all the motivation, and everything that causes you to feel like you could take over the world. And then, you go home.

When you get home you fall back into your routines, you fall back into what’s comfortable and it may seem as if that conference you went to actually ended up being a complete waste. So how do you fix that?

How do you take all that information and energy and get it implemented into your business and carry it on for several months — or at least until the next one?

I took a look at everything we’ve done through the years to get the most out of conferences and what works and what doesn’t and made a simple checklist for you to follow to absolutely get the best bang for your buck moving forward.

For coaches, leaders, brokers and owners