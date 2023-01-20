New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here

“Selling the OC,” the Netflix spinoff of “Selling Sunset” starring real estate agents from luxury brokerage The Oppenheim Group’s Newport Beach office, has been renewed for a second and third season, Variety reported Wednesday.

Production for the next season of the real estate reality TV show is reportedly scheduled to begin sometime this winter. Season 1 included eight 30-40-minute episodes of real estate and relationship drama.

The show premiered on Netflix in August 2022 and follows the agents of Jason and Brett Oppenheim’s brokerage. The cast includes Alex Hall, Alexandra Jarvis, Alexandra Rose, Austin Victoria, Brandi Marshall, Gio Helou, Kayla Cardona, Lauren Shortt (née Brito), Polly Brindle, Sean Palmieri and Tyler Stanaland, all of whom are scheduled to return for the new seasons.

One of the biggest dramas to erupt from Season 1 included an evening of partying among the agents, which resulted in Kayla Cardona attempting to kiss the then-married Tyler Stanaland. Cardona subsequently apologized for her behavior, but it didn’t resonate well with many of the other agents on the show. Brindle, who acknowledged on the show that she faced infidelity from her ex-husband, was particularly upset by the incident.

“I’m so f—ing offended by Kayla’s behavior last night,” Brindle said in Episode 5. “After a few drinks, she tries to make out with the married men in the office.”

At the time, Stanaland was married to actor Brittany Snow. The couple announced in September via Instagram that they were separating after two years of marriage.

Of the “Selling the OC” cast, Jason Oppenheim told Today.com, “I want to make sure they’re successful. That I get along with them. They get along with other people. They’re ambitious and intelligent.”

A release date for Season 2 of “Selling the OC” has not been announced yet. However, based on Season 1’s production and premiere timeline (it wrapped filming in spring 2022 and premiered on Aug. 24), the new season could arrive by this summer.

