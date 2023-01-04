New markets require new approaches and tactics. Experts and industry leaders take the stage at Inman Connect New York in January to help navigate the market shift — and prepare for the next one. Meet the moment and join us. Register here.

Remember when entrepreneurial maven Kylie Jenner pronounced 2016 “The Year of Realizing Stuff”?

So much has happened since then and it seems that every year is a new opportunity to learn new things, reinvent ourselves, improve our businesses and, well, realize stuff. Whether you’re changing the way you market, exploring a new niche or exploring investment strategies, real estate offers a host of ways to keep things fresh and interesting, year after year.

So we’re asking you as 2023 begins: What’s the biggest lesson you learned in 2022? Did you take a new class, develop a new skill or earn a new credential? Did you explore the potential of content marketing or get out there and focus on face-to-face interactions? Did you rediscover some business truth you’d left behind or have your mind blown by something completely innovative? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.