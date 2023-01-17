It’s Agent Appreciation Month here at Inman. Join us to celebrate all that agents do, all month long. Craving total access? Take advantage of our Agent Appreciation Sale, and subscribe to Inman Select for only $99.

In good times and bad times, there are some folks you can just count on. Maybe it’s your parents or your partner. Perhaps it’s your best friend (and built-in cheerleader). Maybe it’s a professional mentor or coach who’s always there to encourage, advise and celebrate your successes.

via GIPHY

We love hearing about the folks you love, so tell us about someone who’s meant a lot to your career. Was it an entrepreneurial (or real estate professional) parent who inspired you with their dinner-table conversation? Was it your first broker or team leader? Is it someone who has been by your side through thick and thin or a person you’ve met recently who helped you get to the next level? Let us know below.

We’ll post our findings with the top answers next week on Tuesday.