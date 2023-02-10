After releasing an interconnected series of lead-generation services, Luxury Presence’s latest offering is a wide-ranging package of top-down marketing solutions for brokerages and agents.

Luxury Presence continues its shift from creating one-off, stand-alone websites for luxury real estate’s top producers to a full-service digital marketing agency.

After releasing an interconnected series of lead-generation services, Luxury Presence’s latest offering is a wide-ranging package of top-down marketing solutions for brokerages and agents, according to an announcement.

While Luxury Presence will continue to build stand-alone web presences for customers, others can choose the enterprise-inspired services, which will include IDX-fed websites for teams or brokerages with individual agent profile domains, custom brand identity sets with logos and websites and fully realized SEO programs backed with walkability scores, geographical point-of-interest data and even image-based search enhancement.

Malte Kramer, the founder and CEO of Luxury Presence, said in the statement that website customers continue to request additional services, and he had no choice but to meet their needs.

“It became clear that there was a need for Enterprise features to support the needs of organizations ranging from 10 to 10,000 agents,” he said in a release. “The new features are built specifically for brokerages and teams to help them grow their business while providing sophisticated software tools and branding solutions to their agents,” he said.

The company will also provide its enterprise clients with dynamic CMA presentations to further support any custom branding, while leveraging active property data and allowing for live editing to react to prospect requests and demands. The CMAs will also allow for the addition of off-market listings to further support agents’ opinions of value and stance on market positioning.

Luxury Presence continues on a path unusual for a website development firm, which typically operates on sales-driven, per-project growth, employing creative design professionals backed by a small combination of engineers and front-end designers. If desired, companies in this space can stay nimble. Kramer’s gaze is clearly on the horizon, looking to identify real estate brands that want much more than an attractive web presence.

The company limited its distribution of news about a $25.9 million round of Series B financing in November, 2022, and also acquired a quality management startup, called WorkClout.

The small software company is a 2019 alumnus of Y Combinator, a well-regarded Silicon Valley business accelerator. Workclout specializes in compressing workflow and product development in manufacturing companies and engineering environments. Logically, its approaches can be applied to how websites and custom software is developed.

Luxury Presence sells an agent networking and property showcase solution, called Global Collective, released in 2021, and also partnered with New York City-based reality TV agent Ryan Serhant on an education series about the importance of websites as part of the agent’s Sell it Like Serhant education series.

Kramer started Luxury Presence in 2016, and it’s grown quickly. The company has worked with 7,000 real estate professionals, including over 20 of The Wall Street Journal Top 100 agents, according to a statement.

